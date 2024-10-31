Rob Kardashian shares pride over daughter Dream's decision in new home photos

Rob Kardashian is notoriously private but couldn't resist posting about his daughter Dream this week, sharing his pride in the process.

The proud dad - who shares his only child with ex Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) - took to Instagram to post several images of Dream dressed up for Halloween, and he was impressed with who she chose to be!

Alongside pictures of Dream dressed as Kobe Bryant, he wrote: "My daughter wanted to be Kobe for Halloween and I couldn't of been Happier. Dreamy bean aka Kobe bean. LETS GOOOO DODGERS."

The pictures also shared a glimpse of Rob and Dream's family home, complete with a spacious open-plan living area featuring monochrome furniture.

The father-daughter duo are clearly fans of basketball too, as they have an arcade-style basketball game at home, which featured in the photoshoot. Rob shares joint custody with Angela, who lives close by.

© Instagram Dream Kardashian dressed up as Kobe Bryant for Halloween - much to the delight of dad Rob Kardashian

Dream also spends a lot of time with her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, and her two children True, six, and Tatum, two.

Earlier this week, the proud aunt shared a number of family snapshots taken at home, featuring all three children.

© Instagram Dream posed for photos inside the family home

She has also previously referred to herself as Dream's third parent, as she spends so much time with her young niece.

It's been an exciting year for Dream, who stepped into the spotlight earlier this year by making her runway debut during New York Fashion Week. The little girl walked in the Zeus and Lexi Kids show, which had her parents glowing with pride.

© Instagram Dream Kardashian is the only child of Rob Kardashian and Angela White

"So proud of my baby girl @dream," Angela gushed on Instagram. "Walking her first fashion show at Fashion Week NYC with @zeusandlexikids."

While Rob and Angela have not alway seen eye to eye since their separation in 2016, in recent time they have put that behind them for the sake of their daughter.

Dream Kardashian with her mom Angela White

They are both in charge of the little girl's public Instagram account, which was opened in September ahead of her New York Fashion Week runway debut.

The account states at the top of the page that it is run by her parents, but only follows her parents and brother, King Cairo, who also has his own page, run by his parents.

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, True and Tatum

Angela recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET.

She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key." "I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody. "[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."