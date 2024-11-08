Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's name has extra special link to famous family

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mom to baby son Rocky Thirteen, who was born on November 1 and recently celebrated his first birthday.

What's more, in Kris Jenner's tribute to her youngest grandchild on his special day, the famous momager pointed out an extra special link between Rocky's middle name and his birth order in the family.

Rocky is in fact Kris' thirteenth grandchild, making the moniker all the more meaningful.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world. "You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!!

"I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow."

When Rocky was born, his dad, Travis Barker, opened up about the meaning behind his moniker while talking to Complex.

He said: "Rocky George played the guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Rocky enjoyed a Disney-themed first birthday party, which saw Kourtney and Travis transform their Calabasas mansion for the occasion.

The home featured flags and entertainers dressed in Disney's iconic striped uniform, along with Disney balloons, Mickey Mouse-shaped treats, food carts and a carousel in the backyard.

Rocky also enjoyed a trip to Disney World Resort with his family, with Kourtney sharing photos from the family's day out on social media.

Rocky is Kourtney's youngest child. She shares Mason,14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine with her ex Scott Disick. Kourtney and Travis have done their best to share moments with the little one on their own terms, having yet to share photos of his face.

They revealed that they plan to keep him out of the spotlight for as long as possible. "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," Travis told the Wall Street Journal.

"If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

The couple have reportedly asked for additional security patrols inside their gated neighborhood due to past trespassers accessing the property, according to TMZ.