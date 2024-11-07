Kourtney Kardashian divides fans with extravagant Disney party for son Rocky's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday, and the couple spared no expense in marking their child's milestone day.

Taking to Instagram, the Poosh founder shared a social media recap of her son's Disney-themed birthday party. Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's home looks unrecognizable as she transforms it into Disney World for son Rocky

The mom-of-four, who shares children Mason,14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine with her ex Scott Disick, transformed her $10 million Calabasas home into a Disney paradise.

Guests of "Baby Barker" were welcomed into the family's transformed mansion with flags and entertainers dressed in Disney's iconic striped uniform.

© Instagram Rocky Kardashian Barker was treated to Disney-themed treats on his birthday

Baby Rocky was treated to Mickey Mouse-shaped treats, Disney balloons, food carts offering a selection of snacks inspired by Disneyland, and even a carousel set up in the backyard.

© Instagram Travis celebrating his son's first birthday

In other photos, the eldest Kardashian sister appeared to take her little one to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Orlando, sharing photographs from the family's day at the Magic Kingdom Theme Park.

By Kardashian standards, Rocky's first birthday cake was a modest affair, with Kourtney treating her son to a simple vanilla sponge cake iced with white frosting and bundt cake decorated with coconut shavings.

© Instagram Rocky's birthday cake was Disney themed

Fans were quick to react to Kourtney's sweet round-up of her son's birthday, though many were divided in the comments.

"So blessed to be able to celebrate your children like thisI know if I could I would," penned one fan, as another wrote: "The sweetest celebration for Baby Rocky." Offering a polarising point of view, another follower added: "Extravagant parties like this in an economy like this?!? Read the room.

"Most mothers are struggling to feed their babies right now. Maybe tone it down just a bit."

© Instagram Rocky was born in November 2023

The Kardashian family are no strangers to lavish birthday celebrations for their children, with Kylie Jenner reportedly spending $100,000 on her daughter Stormi's second birthday bash in 2020.

Kylie and her then-partner Travis Scott transformed their home into 'Stormiworld', a lifesize theme park complete with a giant inflatable of Stormi's head at the entrance, paying homage to the Astroworld album cover.