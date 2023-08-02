Chris Pratt and rarely-seen son Jack, 10, twin in matching Dodgers jerseys

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was enjoying a day out with Jack at the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game

Chris Pratt enjoyed a fun-filled day out with his son Jack on Tuesday, taking his 10-year-old son to the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, who shares his eldest child with ex-wife Anna Faris, watched his favorite team face off against the Cincinnati Reds, and even took to the field to pitch. The father and son duo also attended the Christian Faith And Family Day following the match and little Jack seemed to be having the time of his life.

© Instagram Chris Pratt brought his son Jack, 10, along to the LA Dodgers game

Chris, 44, was rocking a baseball shirt with the words 'PRATT 47' emblazoned on the back while young Jack's top read 'PRATT 64'.

He captioned the photo: "What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! Let’s go Dodgers!"

© Instagram The Guardians of the Galaxy star isn't often pictured with his adorable son Jack so fans were loving the rare snaps

Chris' appearance at the game caused a stir among his predominantly Conservative Instagram following. It came following the Dodgers' Pride Night controversy, which was due to feature drag group the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence, who are known for dressing as nuns and making jokes about Christianity.

Religious debates aside, fans were far more interested in the sweet family outing and rare photos of Jack, whose face is shielded on social media.

© Instagram Chris even took to the field to pitch for the Dodgers

One fan penned: "Love, love, love this! Especially how you guys always shield your kids!," while another enthused: "Love this!! You guys are so cute and you got to see an exciting win by the Reds!" A third shared: "Great pitch man. Live your best life."

Jack is Chris' firstborn child with Scary Movie actress Anna. The pair were married from 2009 until their 2018 divorce. Check out everything you need to know about their split in the video below...

WATCH: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' split - everything you need to know

The Jurassic World action star has since found love with Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares young daughters Lyla, two, and Eloise, one.

Jack was born two months prematurely and as a result, suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage.

© Getty Chris shares Jack, who suffered health complications after being born two months prematurely, with ex-wife Anna Faris

In her 2017 memoir Unqualified, Anna wrote: "The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled.

Following 18 months of stress and heartache, it was confirmed that Jack's brain bleed had not caused any major permanent damage, aside from some muscle issues in his legs and minor vision problems.

Chris was recently called out for his Mother's Day tribute that excluded his ex Anna in favor of his second wife Katherine.

He shared a lengthy tribute to Katherine, his own mother, Kathy Pratt, and his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.

The post read: "Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there. Especially grateful today for Katherine," adding: "Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best stepmama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter," plus: "And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law."