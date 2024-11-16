Tom Brady's teenage son bears striking resemblance to dad in latest photo

Tom Brady is spending more and more time with his eldest son Jack since his retirement, as he focuses on being a father to his three children.

© Maddie Meyer Tom Brady with his kids

The spotlight has been on the former New England Patriots star since news broke that his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was pregnant with her third child, reportedly fathered by Joaquim Valente. But instead of opening up about the family news, Tom has prioritized his kids.

© Theo Wargo Tom's ex Gisele is pregnant

As he took Jack to see the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the star shared a selfie of the duo together. The close-up photo of their faces showed the uncanny resemblance, as Jack, 17, is growing up to look just like his father.

© @tombrady Instagram Tom Brady spends quality time with his son Jack

He called himself "the luckiest dad in the world," as he shared the moment on his Instagram Story.

Not only is Jack inheriting his father's appearance, but it seems that he's also inherited his sporting prowess. Tom confessed that the teenager can "beat me in one on one now," as he celebrated his birthday.

The duo not only play golf together, but Jack is also following in his father's footsteps as a quarterback.

"I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," Tom said on his podcast. "You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football."

WATCH: Tom Brady talks about his family

The dad recently opened up about parenthood at the 2024 Fortune Global Forum, confessing that while he may have had a successful career in sports, he's found fatherhood a lot more difficult to navigate.

"I screwed up a lot," he confessed bluntly. "All of the parents in the room know that being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have."

© Instagram Tom Brady and his sons Jack and Benjamin photographed at his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony

"And we screw up a lot. And I've screwed up a lot as a parent." He added, "I don’t want to seem like I’m some sort of expert in parenting, because I’m certainly not that."

In the midst of his frank reflection, he revealed that his parenting goal is to be "dependable and consistent" and to encourage his kids, even if the shadow of his career looms large.

"The blessing my parents gave me was when I was that long-shot kid, a backup quarterback on a freshman team, they never said, ‘Let’s do something different.’ They just said, ‘You know what? Go for it.’ That’s probably my parenting style," Tom said.