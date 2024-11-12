Tom Brady's $7m mini superyacht he named after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is considered one of the most famous NFL players ever, in fact, his fans often refer to him as the Greatest of All Time.

His illustrious career in football, including his seven Super Bowl wins, has afforded him global recognition and a hefty net worth, so it's not surprising the sportsman-turned-pundit has splashed out on luxury real estate.

Not only has the 47-year-old former quarterback bought jaw-dropping mansions on land, but he's also taken his love of luxury to the seas.

© Instagram Tom Brady loves taking to the seas

The father-of-three has owned more than one boat in his time, and he previously dropped a cool $6 million on a mini superyacht cruiser – now worth $7m – back in 2021 that he even named after his then-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady's former mini superyacht he named after Gisele

1/ 5 © Instagram Tom's boat, which he in fact listed for sale a couple of months ago, is a Wajer 77. The boat was an upgrade from his previous vessel, the Wajer 55S, which he traded in for a larger model in 2021.



2/ 5 © Instagram The Dutch-built cruiser is 77 feet long, 22 feet longer than the 55S, which Tom said was more accommodating for his family. At the time of purchase in 2021, he said at a Wajer event: "I love what Dries Wajer [the architect] is doing. "When we first started working together, I was able to try out a Wajer 38, then I got my Wajer 55S, and now I'm looking forward to continuing my 'captainship' on a Wajer 77." He also said: "The 55S is an amazing boat, and it’s been an amazing boat for our family. I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here [in Miami], which is a few more day trips and weekend trips."

3/ 5 © Instagram Tom decided to Christen his the Wajer 77 'Viva La Vida' in honor of his wife at the time, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The name was a nod to his ex-wife's environmental initiative of the same name she launched on her birthday in 2020, which aimed to donate funds to plant over 40,000 trees along the Xingu and Araguaia rivers in Brazil. However, Tom changed the name to TW12VE Angels, most likely in light of his split from Gisele. The couple, who wed in 2009 and share two children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, parted ways in October 2022. Tom is also a father to his son, Jack Moynahan, 17, from his previous marriage to Bridget Moynahan.

4/ 5 © Instagram In terms of the boat's impressive specifications, it boasts neutral interiors made up of oak and leather. The vessel's three luxury cabins can accommodate up to nine passengers and the owner's suite is 16 feet wall-to-wall in length. The exterior has plenty of seating for guests to enjoy the view and sunshine from the outer deck, including large sofas and sun pads.

5/ 5 © Instagram The boat also houses watercraft, including Seabobs, a cross between a jet ski and a water scooter. It's not known why Tom has decided to place the Wajer 77 on the market, perhaps the ex-QB is on the hunt for another upgrade?