Tom Brady reveals his 'greatest memory' with son Jack

© Maddie Meyer Tom Brady kisses his daughter, Vivian, while his sons, Benjamin and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady

The former football star got nostalgic as he reflected on his "greatest football memory" — which was more of a moment with his eldest son Jack.

Tom revealed that his son was in the stands after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship game, which led to his tenth and final Super Bowl.

"When he came down and gave me a hug, that was probably one of the greatest days of my life," Tom said in a clip from his Last Week podcast.

The video cut to a scene where Tom headed to the sidelines and asked security if he could say hi to his son, and Jack came down to hug his father.

He said: "Love you, kiddo," with his son returning the same sentiment to him.

"How about that?" Tom said, with Jack telling him he'd done a "good job."

© Stacy Revere Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets his son Jack following their victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26.

We’re gonna go to the Super Bowl, baby!" he told his then-15-year-old son. "What do you think? I love you, man. Way to go. I'll see you. I'll call you a little bit later.”

"Alright, love you," Jack then re-affirmed, with Brady responding, "Love you, kiddo."

Tom would go on to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory, his seventh, in the Super Bowl as they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Jack, whose mother is Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, is now 17 years old, and he's following in his father's footsteps as he plays quarterback on the high school football team, much to the delight of Tom.

"I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," Tom said on his podcast. "You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football."

While Tom was at Tampa Bay, Jack took on a bigger role, working as a ball boy for the team.

© @gisele Gisele shares a photo with Jack Moynahan

Despite the former quarterback's split from Gisele, it seems his eldest son remains close to his step mom as she posted a loving birthday post dedicated to him.

She described her stepson as having "turned into a beautiful, kind and incredible young man. We're so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!"