Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Willis twins with daughter in sweet family photo
Subscribe
Bruce Willis twins with daughter in sweet family photo
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis pose backstage as Rumer makes her broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in Broadway's "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on September 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)© Bruce Glikas

Bruce Willis twins with daughter in sweet family photo

The Die Hard star is a true girl dad

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Bruce Willis has kept out of the public eye since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, but he still regularly sees his kids, as they make a special effort to keep in touch.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's blended family© Instagram
Bruce and Demi's blended family

The Die Hard stars' grown up kids often give updates about how he's doing, and share throwback photos that give a glimpse of Bruce as a father. Most recently, the actor's youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, shared a photo with her father that gave a look at their close bond.

Tallulah with Bruce in a throwback© @buuski Instagram
Tallulah with Bruce in a throwback

The duo twinned as they pulled the exact same face at the camera in the dark photo where they appeared to be in a restaurant. Both Tallulah and Bruce had comically downturned mouths as they looked at the camera; the former appeared to wear a stripey breton top and her hair up, while the latter kept it casual in a plaid shirt.

The photo was clearly a throwback, as she captioned it "#shotfromablackberry", referring to the retro phone.

Tallulah with her dad Bruce© Instagram
Tallulah with her dad Bruce

Back in September, Tallulah opened up about her relationship with Bruce following his diagnosis, getting tearful as she gave details of his life on Today.

"He's doing stable, which in this situation is good," she said emotionally.

Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis celebrate Bruce Willis' 60th birthday at Harlow on March 21, 2015 in New York City.© Getty Images
Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis on the former's 60th birthday on March 21, 2015

"It's hard," she added. "There's painful days. But there's so much love! And it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted. And I really do think that we would be best friends. I think he's very proud of me." 

The 30-year-old recalled her mother's own advice about being "present" when around him instead of thinking about the negative.

WATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates 69th birthday with family

Demi has made her position clear, as she revealed recently that she tries to visit him and his wife Emma, who acts as his carer, weekly.

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at," The Substance actress said. "When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis

"And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it."

View post on Instagram
 

Bruce's kids with Demi aren't the only ones who reminisce about their father, as Emma recently shared a heartfelt video of the actor with his youngest daughter Evelyn.

The clip showed a previous trip to New York City, in which Evelyn is sitting atop her dad's shoulders as  the family is walking around Manhattan's Upper West Side on a sunny day.

Emma described it as "the best seat in the house."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More