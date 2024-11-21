Coleen Rooney's lookalike son leaves fans saying the same thing amid I'm A Celebrity appearance

While Coleen Rooney bravely battles with bugs and critters in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, her husband Wayne and their four sons are cheering her on from home.

In a sweet photograph shared to Instagram, Coleen and Wayne's youngest son Cass, six, cosied up on the sofa at their £20million Cheshire mansion to support his mum.

"Cass catching up on episode 3 with his [kangaroo] teddy. Keep going mum!" read the caption. The youngest Rooney was seen wearing teddy bear pyjamas and a khaki hat with corks as he cuddled a fluffy kangaroo toy.

© Instagram Coleen Rooney's youngest son Cass cheered her on from home

Fans couldn't believe how much Cass looked like his mum, taking to the comments to share their thoughts. "Ah cool dude, he's his mam's double!" read one comment, as another shared: "Awww bet he's loving seeing his mum doing so well."

A third fan sweetly shared: "He's so adorable. Your mummy is doing amazing, she is coming across so genuine and overall nice person. 100% Coleen to win."

Other fans declared Coleen the winner, with one writing: "Coleen, you are so lovely and down to earth in the show. A truly lovely and warm lady. I don't what I was expecting. But you've surpassed, all expectations. Really hope you are the queen of the jungle."

© Shutterstock Coleen Rooney wears a necklace dedicated to her sons on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

As she braves what could be several more weeks in the jungle, proud mum Coleen won't be reunited with all of her sons Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, until she returns to the UK.

© Instagram Coleen and Wayne are the proud parents of four boys

Speaking to The Mirror about whether her brood would be coming to Australia, Coleen said: "My two youngest ones are coming over. They all had the option but the two older ones decided that they would stay at home to continue with school and football.

"Obviously, I would have liked them all to come out but it makes sense in a way and they both chose a wise decision not to miss out on anything back home,” she said, adding she’ll be home "as soon as the show’s over".

© Instagram Coleen and Wayne's sons are rooting for her from home

Speaking about her sons' love of football, Coleen added: "So, it’s one of those things, I put it in their hands, they decided and I agree with it really. I think it was missing the football that really did it for them, they didn’t want to miss any tournaments."