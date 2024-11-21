Meet Alan Halsall's 'remarkable' daughter Sienna he found 'difficult' to leave for I'm A Celebrity

Soap star Alan Halsall may have temporarily exchanged the cobbles of Coronation Street for the Australian jungle as he braves bushtucker trials on I'm A Celebrity, but the actor has left a piece of his heart at home.

Alan shares one child, his daughter Sienna, with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson. The former couple met on the set of Corrie in 2005 and became one of TV's golden couples when they wed in 2009. Four years later, they welcomed Sienna, but their relationship sadly broke down for good in 2018.

Before heading into the jungle alongside the likes of GK Barry, Coleen Rooney and Oti Mabuse, Alan admitted that leaving his daughter for several weeks will be incredibly difficult.

"She has found the idea of me going difficult. It is only in the last two weeks or so that she has come around to the idea," Alan told the Liverpool Echo, "We never spend more than two weeks apart. I am very emotional about Sienna, so it will be interesting to see how I cope. I tend to try to hide my emotions but with Sienna I’m not very good at all - I think I will have several blubs. She is 11 and so I’m hoping I won’t embarrass her."

Keep scrolling to see Alan's sweetest photographs with his little girl, Sienna.

It's clear to see Alan is a doting dad to his daughter. In a sweet Instagram post, the father-of-one penned: "My smile is biggest when I’m with my Daughter."



On Bonfire Night, the pair enjoyed a daddy-daughter date to watch the fireworks. "She could illuminate even the darkest of skies," wrote Alan.



At 11, Sienna is growing up so fast, but that hasn't affected her closeness with her Corrie star dad. "A daughter may outgrow her father’s lap, but she’ll never outgrow his heart," Alan wrote in a sweet Instagram post.



© Instagram Despite ending their marriage seven years ago, Alan and his ex-wife Lucy-Jo have remained friends and co-parent their daughter "50/50". Addressing her ex-husband's stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, Lucy-Jo took to Instagram to set the record straight on their good relationship. "Second of all, myself and Lewis [her partner] will be sat down with Sienna watching the jungle. We wish him nothing but the best. "We are going to be there for Sienna supporting her throughout this journey because, yes, she’s going to miss her dad "He’s in her life all the time, so this is quite a strange thing."