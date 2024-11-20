Alan Halsall's shock unearthed comments about famous ex-wife

Alan Halsall has only been in the I'm A Celebrity jungle for a handful of days, but he has already developed a close bond with his campmates to open up about his love life.

While the Coronation Street star admitted to Dean McCullough and Tulisa Contostavlos that he is now happily single, he touched on his split from his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, with whom he shares daughter Sienna.

© Getty The former couple split in 2018

The pair tied the knot in 2009 but split briefly in 2016 and permanently in 2018. Despite amicably co-parenting today, their relationship has not always been smooth sailing.

Post-split controversy

© Instagram The Coronation Street actress welcomed son Carter with Lewis in 2020

Coronation Street's Lucy-Jo went public with her Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs pantomime co-star Lewis Devine two months after her split from Alan, and they went on to welcome a son called Carter in 2020.

Shortly after Carter's birth, new dad Lewis took to Instagram to post a gushing family tribute that read: "Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would!"

However, labelling 11-year-old Sienna as "our" daughter angered Alan, who released a now-deleted Instagram post in response. "You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter," he wrote in the unearthed post.

Lucy-Jo later suggested she and Lewis were focusing their attention on their newborn son and ignored the comment.

© Instagram Alan responded to Lewis calling his stepdaughter "our Sienna" in a now-deleted post

The actress has since gushed about Sienna on her 11th birthday in September 2024 and clarified she is a wonderful daughter and step-daughter. Opening up about their family dynamic, she said: "You’re the best big sister. Carter looks up to you so much, he just adores you. You have so much time for him, so much patience with him, you’re a little gem, and that’s why he loves you so much. You have such a special bond.

"You are the most gorgeous, kindest, loving, thoughtful, sometimes mental but bloody funny daughter (and step-daughter to Lew). We love you so much."

Four years on from Alan's comment, he and Lucy-Jo have developed a successful co-parenting strategy.

Co-parenting confession

After Alan entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle, Lucy-Jo took to social media to discuss their "supportive" relationship and "very happy" daughter, whom they continue to prioritise.

"First of all, me and my ex have been divorced seven years. Seven years. I actually can’t believe it’s a topic of conversation because it’s pretty boring," she said on Instagram.

"We share Sienna 50/50. We communicate. She’s a happy kid. We get on great. We have to work out weekends – what we’re swapping, certain days he wants, certain days I want… We're constantly communicating because it's important for Sienna. We don’t want her missing out so we change things for each other."

© ITV Lucy is supporting her ex during his stint on I'm A Celeb

She said she planned to show her support for Alan during his latest TV stint. "Second of all, myself and Lewis will be sat down with Sienna watching the jungle. We wish him nothing but the best.

"We are going to be there for Sienna supporting her throughout this journey because, yes, she’s going to miss her dad. He’s in her life all the time, so this is quite a strange thing."

Alan's love life

© Instagram The actor split from Tisha Merry in 2024

Alan went on to date actress Tisha Merry from 2019 to 2024. The now-single actor had nothing but positive things to say about his life with his daughter on I'm A Celebrity. Take a peek inside the 2024 series so far...

"I actually do enjoy being single, I enjoy being on my own," he said.

"Lucy left Corrie in about 2005, then we got married in 2009. We then split up after Sienna was born.

"I love what I've got, even now I'm on my own I love just being dad. I've never done dating apps. I don’t even know what I’d do!"

