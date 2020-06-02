Coronation Street's Alan Halsall gives glimpse of huge garden as he poses for family photo at home The actor is a father to six-year-old Sienna-Rae

Alan Halsall has been making the most of the sunshine! The Coronation Street star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet family snap with his fans. The picture sees Alan, his six-year-old daughter Sienna Rae and Alan's girlfriend Tisha Merry smiling as they pose in a very large paddling pool set up in the garden. Little Sienna-Rae looks in her element as she plays with her inflatables in the water, with Alan and Tisha either side of her.

Alan Halsall has given fans a glimpse of his large garden and family home

The picture also gives followers a glimpse of Alan's beautiful garden and his huge home. There is a large seating area on the patio outside, complete with rattan garden furniture for the family to relax on. And it seems 37-year-old Alan has gone all out to keep Sienna-Rae entertained outdoors; in the reflection of the bi-folding doors, a slide and a swing can also be seen.

Alan's lavish home is located in Salford, Manchester. He moved into the property with his then-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson in November 2017 after a four-year building project, but now shares the home with 26-year-old girlfriend Tisha, who moved in in September 2019.

Alan with girlfriend Tisha and daughter Sienna-Rae

Alan has played Tyrone on Coronation Street since 1998, while Tisha starred as Steph Britton on the soap from 2013 to 2017, and briefly returned in 2018. The dad-of-one was previously married to his former co-star Lucy-Jo, with whom he shares Sienna-Rae. The couple started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Corrie and went on to marry in June 2009 in Cheshire.

They parted ways in March 2016 but reconciled after a few weeks. In May 2018, they announced their split for the second time. Lucy-Jo, 37, is dating panto star Lewis Devine, with whom she shares a home. In February, the actress gave birth to her second child, her first with Lewis – a baby boy named Carter.