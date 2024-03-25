Jennifer Lopez cozies up to child Emme, 16, during special NYC family night out

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a very special mother-child night out in New York City over the weekend, taking her teenager Emme to see Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

The actress and musician, 54, took one of her twins, who just turned 16 back in February, to see the show's newest revival, which opened in 2023 and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

Jennifer kicked off a photo compilation she posted with a selfie of her in her bathroom in her NYC abode, wearing an olive green workout set that displayed her toned abs.

She followed it up with adorable photos of Emme posing with Jonathan and the rest of the cast of Merrily, and included a sweet snap of them hugging.

Emme, who goes by gender-neutral pronouns, was dressed in a black button down and a pair of wide-rimmed glasses, while JLo wore a bright green pantsuit and sunglasses.

"A Merry Sunday," she captioned her post, with fans leaving responses like: "You and Emme, aww," and: "How gorgeous and sweet you are," plus: "Now I NEED to see you on Broadway!!" as well as: "Love seeing you with Em!"

Jennifer shares Emme and their twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. She is also a stepmom to her husband Ben Affleck's three children with ex Jennifer Garner, those being Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel.

Earlier this year, JLo released a documentary film to serve as a companion for her newly released album This is Me…Now, which dives deeper into her romance with Ben, her childhood, and her philosophies on life and love.

© Instagram Emme posed for a photo with "Merrily We Roll Along" star Jonathan Groff

She spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the documentary's premiere earlier in February about how her kids reacted to seeing This is Me…Now: A Love Story for the first time.

While explaining to them that the project served as a blend of real events with a fictional narrative, she shared: "I was talking to my kids about this, and then they're like, 'Which parts are real and which parts are not?' And I said, 'You will think some parts are real, that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real.'"

© Instagram The mother-child duo enjoyed a sweet night out on the town

"But it is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that."

Describing the process of putting herself and her life out there in such a vulnerable way as being both "exciting and terrifying," she continued: "But for the first time, I felt really compelled to do something that wasn't about anything except wanting to do something, like art for art's sake, and that's why I did it myself."

© Instagram Emme and their brother Max turned 16 this February

"[Mine and Ben's relationship] seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't," the "On The Floor" singer added. "And so I really wanted to tell that part of the story – the real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story."

