Janette Manrara's baby Lyra has the sweetest giggle in cute at-home video

Janette Manrara couldn't be more besotted with her little girl Lyra Rose and on Thursday, she shared the sweetest video of her on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-one, 40, posted a clip of Lyra tasting peaches and raspberries, and during the clip, Lyra let out the most adorable giggle. See the special moment in the video below.

Janette Manrara's baby Lyra Rose giggles in adorable at-home video

Janette then revealed that she is getting ready for Lyra to try solid foods so have progressed to puree for the time being. According to the former Strictly professional, Lyra much prefers the fruit flavours to the vegetable ones - and who can blame her?

The mother-daughter duo have a very special bond and have recently reunited after Janette was away working away on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.

Lyra visited her mum at work last month

Despite her glittering profession, Janette has always been exceptionally candid about how hard she finds being away from her daughter.

Last month she explained her heartbreak in a post on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up together. Janette confessed: "I didn't want to move from this spot last night… Won't see her now until Sunday night."

© Instagram Janette's husband, Aljaz Skorjanec was caring for Lyra whilst she was on tour

"It'll be [the] longest I've been away from her. It's hard but loving what I do and being busy helps. See you tonight Sheffield. In the meantime, I'll watch this video over and over [white heart emoji]."

Now Janette is back home with Lyra and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, and the family has made sure they are getting back their quality time together.

Janette and Aljaz even managed to head out for a romantic meal on Wednesday evening for Valentine's Day.

The pair headed to La Capilla, a Mexcian restaurant where they relaxed with cocktails and beer ahead of their meal.

Lyra Rose looked so adorable in her Valentine's Day outfit

Little Lyra also had a special Valentine's Day and was presented with a slew of adorable gifts from her cousins from Slovenia.

One of the treats was a personalised babygrow which the infant posed for a photo in. The babygrow read: "Lyra's first Valentine's Day," alongside a string of red love hearts.

Lyra's cousins sent her lots of Valentine's Day treats

Lyra also donned a beautiful red-spotted bow on her head, another gift from her kind family members.

Captioning a photo of her in the beautiful outfit, Janette penned: "Happy Valentine's Day [rose emoji]. I want to show our little Lyra that today is a day for all kinds of love.

"Love for a friend, family, a partner in life, for yourself, for ALL! It’s a day to celebrate how beautiful love is, and how sharing it everywhere we go is the most beautiful thing we can ever do for one another."