Janette Manrara shares adorable photo of baby Lyra reuniting with Strictly star for special occasion

Janette Manrara revealed that her daughter Lyra, who is eight months old, just passed an important milestone – although her post about it divided her fans.

On Wednesday, she shared another glimpse into life as a mum-of-one, as she and her little girl reunited with one of her friends from Strictly, with adorable results.

Janette took to Instagram, where she posted photos from her Lyra's reunion with former show contestant Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath.

In the snaps, Emma and Lyra both rocked animal print outfits, with the Marchioness looking stylish as ever in a cropped leopard-print top and black trousers, which she wore with oversized sunglasses.

Little Lyra had a matching animal print bodysuit, with a leopard ear headband, and she beamed for the camera in a couple of photos that showed her posing on her own, and one where she sat on Emma's knee, while the Strictly star cuddled her.

In her caption, Janette revealed that the visit was for a very special reason, writing: "Happy Birthday to the Leopard Queen @emmathynn! Lyra got dressed up just for you!"

She continued: "Thank you for being such an incredible friend always, and for being the best #WildAuntie Lyra could ask for! Love you so much!!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The couple married in 2017

This is the first time in the last couple of weeks that Janette and Lyra have met up with their former co-stars. Earlier this month, they were joined by Janette's husband Aljaz as they spent time with Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, when they went to the couple's beautiful Cheshire home for dinner.

Although they appeared to have fun, but it's safe to say they were a little worn out by the end of the get-together!

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are good friends with Gemma and Gorka

Both Janette and Gemma shared photos of the meet-up on their respective Instagram accounts. The images showed the group beaming together, the four parents all cuddling their children, Lyra, baby Thiago and Mia, three.

A second snap showed them all in the same position, but only this time they looked shattered, including little Mia, who appeared to be in her pyjamas ready for bed.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra in July

Janette wrote:"'Strictly Come Parenting'! Haha! What a day w/ these guys. @glouiseatkinson & @gorka_marquez were amazing hosts, and for the record Gorks can cook one mean meal! Delicioso! "Thanks for having us! Photo 1 is lovely…. the last one, well no words needed. #IYKYK."

Meanwhile, Gemma captioned the images: "Attempt 14 Instagram Vs Reality! Gorka cooked and hosted the most amazing food for us all tonight," before confessing: " [and] Thiago cried throughout most of the evening... @gorka_marquez @jmanrara @aljazskorjanec."

© Instagram The dancer's such a proud mum

Lyra and Thiago were pictured adorably looking at each other whilst relaxing on the sofa. Lyra donned an adorable Disney-themed T-shirt which she wore with sweet denim-like leggings, vibrant red trainers and frilly socks - and of course matching faux denim headband!

Meanwhile, Thiago opted for cosy turquoise tracksuit bottoms and an orange T-shirt. Gorka and Gemma's eldest child Mia certainly lived up to her "mother hen" credentials and was pictured inside the playpen with two infants and gave the camera a wide grin as she played with the pair.