Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes air their 'very difficult' decision in their public relationship: 'That was some ugliness'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are marking a major milestone in their relationship, as they officially celebrate one year of their podcast and two years since their exit from network TV.

On December 5, 2022, Amy, 51, and T.J., 47, appeared in their final Good Morning America segments and as hosts of the after-show GMA3: What You Need to Know with Dr. Jennifer Ashton (who has also since left the show as well).

The following year, December 5, 2023, they launched their podcast Amy & T.J., which has since expanded exponentially to include other segments like Morning Run and I Do, Part 2.

On the latest episode of Amy & T.J., the couple sat down to relive the day they decided to return to the spotlight with their iHeart Radio show, and why it inspired mixed feelings at the time.

"I think back to last December fifth, and there were tears, there were fears," Amy recalled. "I was scared and excited all at once," to which T.J. added that he felt "frustrated" at the time.

"I was pissed, I was nervous," he continued. "That became fear later. But it wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, in our success, in our joy, in our happiness."

© Instagram The couple have remained together for over two years now

T.J. continued to vocalize the fact that they felt like they were still being attacked from all sides for their decision to go public with their relationship and enter the media landscape once again, both internally and externally.

"Our future is threatening and upsetting to some people. That was a big day for us a year ago, and others chose to try to attack us on that day even. That's my honest answer. How was I? That's how I was that day."

© Getty Images The couple launched their podcast exactly one year after their GMA exit

"We had family stuff going on because of it. That was some ugliness on December fifth last year, and nobody will ever know, and we will never reveal. But it was a difficult day, a very difficult day, and it shouldn't have been."

Amy then responded by realizing that she'd forgotten about how hard it had gotten for them at the time. "You're right, that marked so much of the day," she said.

© Getty Images "It wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do."

"And I do believe, looking back, we have had plenty of tough days in between, and we still will have plenty of tough days going forward. But it's what you learn along the way about what you're made of and how you get through these things, how we get through it together."

"Which is challenging in moments," the mom-of-two continued. "But it's what brings us together in the end. And I think, gosh, going through darkness gives you the perspective of how great it feels to be in the light, to be in the sunshine. And when you have those moments, man lean into them, celebrate them."

© Getty Images "It's what you learn along the way about what you're made of and how you get through these things."

Other topics they addressed in the anniversary episode included whether they'd return to TV (they simply teased "yes"), T.J.'s achilles injury, and spending the holidays with their families.