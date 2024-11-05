Amy Robach shares 'excruciating' health news after incredible achievement alongside TJ Holmes

Amy Robach has revealed that she was left "vomiting" for the last five miles of the New York City marathon.

The former GMA3 host, who has been running marathons for years, revealed she always begins to feel nauseous midway through a race, and shared that during Sunday November 3's run, it hit her around mile 18.

"Right around mile 18… my stomach, that is always my issue where I get this nausea and I started to feel it. And I said, 'You know what, power through, it's going to be ok, it's going to be ok.'"

But by the time she reached the Bronx and entered the final few miles, she began "throwing up".

Amy Robach shares 'excruciating' health news

Amy was speaking on the podcast she hosted alongside partner TJ Holmes, and she added that it had happened to her before "and it was awful".

"I ended up having to vomit basically every mile from mile 20 to mile 25, and that is the truth, but it was so excruciating. I went from saying, 'I'm going to do this again, I can't wait, this is the most amazing day of my life,' to, 'I'm never doing this again, why am I putting my body through this?'" she said.

Amy ran alongside TJ and friends Jennifer Connelly and Chelsea Clinton, and shared pictures from before and after the big event.

© Amy Robach Amy and TJ run the NYC marathon

"We finished! First 20 were glorious - last 6 - the toughest I’ve had, ever," she captioned the carousel.

"It was a gorgeous day with so many highs and a few lows - a huge thank you to the city of New York for pulling off another incredible day, arguably the best day of the year for the city: a day of community and unity and joy."

The pictures included Amy and TJ before the race, and snaps of Amy with her daughter Ava, with Amy wearing her race medal. A second post of official pictures also saw Amy with a big smile on her face as she ran, and she joked about how miserable the final six miles were for her, quipping in the caption: "Official photos from NYC Marathon… most of these were taken in the first 20 miles."

© Amy Robach Amy's daughter Ava also cheered her mom on

Amy's friends and family were in attendance to cheer her on, as was TJ's daughter Sabine, 11, who showed her support for her dad and his girlfriend holding a sign that read: "We love you T.J and Amy."

TJ has also struggled with marathon running in recent weeks; he was left needing medical attention at the Chicago marathon that saw him finish the race in the back of an ambulance.