Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy wild night out away from baby Jack

Hailey and Justin Bieber proved they still know how to have a good time as they enjoyed a wild night out at a gorgeous Costa Rican wedding, leaving baby Jack at home for a well-deserved parents’ getaway.

The couple, who welcomed their first child just four months ago, were all smiles as they celebrated the nuptials of their close friends Joseph Perez and Jessica Lageyre.

The star-studded event took place in a stunning tropical setting, and it didn’t take long for Hailey, 28

In candid videos shared on Instagram Stories by their friend David Shabtai, Justin was seen fully embracing the party spirit.

The Peaches singer turned heads with his laid-back style, wearing his black T-shirt draped loosely around his neck as he danced with friends and guests. Meanwhile, Hailey stunned in an effortlessly chic wine-colored off-the-shoulder dress adorned with delicate floral detailing along the sleeves.

© Instagram Hailey parties with Kendall Jenner

The Rhode beauty mogul kept her look simple yet striking, with her brunette locks flowing in soft waves and makeup kept to a glowing minimum—just a touch of blush and lip liner accentuating her natural beauty. Hailey later shared a series of glamorous snaps from the evening on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their whirlwind night.

Justin, ever the doting husband, also posted sweet photos from the night, including one of Hailey seated on a couch, looking radiant in her wedding attire. The couple cozied up for a series of adorable moments, reminding fans of their undeniable connection and joy in each other’s company.

© Instagram Justin parties on the dance floor

The event brought out some of their closest friends, including Kendall Jenner, 29, who joined the Biebers for the destination celebration.

Kendall looked every bit the supermodel in a skintight patterned dress as she posed alongside Hailey, who opted for a sleek brown halter gown for another festive moment during the trip.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey look loved up on baby-free getaway

For the after-party, Justin stuck to his relaxed vibe, swapping his earlier formal outfit for jeans, a black tee, and a camouflage baseball cap, perfectly suited to the beachside setting. The pair, known for their love of fun and spontaneity, were seen dancing alongside the groom, making the most of their night away.

The wedding comes at a particularly special time for Hailey and Justin, as they settle into life as new parents.

Back in August, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, with a touching Instagram post. Justin shared a close-up photo of baby Jack’s tiny foot, captioning it simply, “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” complete with a teddy bear emoji—a moment that melted hearts worldwide.

© Instagram Hailey stuns in red frock

Since then, Hailey and Justin have embraced their new roles as mum and dad while continuing to carve out moments of joy as a couple.

Hailey, who has been vocal about the highs and challenges of motherhood, proudly showed off a custom $2,000 diamond "mom" ring just days after Jack’s arrival—marking the beginning of her next chapter.