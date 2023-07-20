Helen George's ex Jack Ashton's bittersweet wedding comment before shock split

Jack Ashton never walked down the aisle with Helen George during their seven-year relationship, but the Waterloo Road star made a wedding comment about his former partner.

The couple, who announced their split in July 2023, met while filming BBC One's series Call The Midwife and went on to welcome two children, Wren, five, and Lark, one. The season 12 finale saw Helen's character Nurse Trixie Franklin marry longtime love Matthew Aylward – played by Olly Rix – and Jack commented on the "beautiful" bride.

Trixie wore a long-sleeved white bridal dress with pearl buttons and a vintage collar, with her blonde hair twisted into a chic chignon and nestled underneath a matching hat.

WATCH: Helen George shares reaction to wedding dress on Call the Midwife

Speaking of his "nostalgic" time on the show, he told What To Watch in June 2023: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

Just weeks later, Helen and Jack announced the sad news that they had ended their relationship "some months ago". Helen – who was married to Oliver Boot from 2012 to 2015 – shared a statement with the Mirror that read: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter." The duo will co-parent their kids.

The Tom Hereward actor also got married to midwife Barbara Gilbert in the show, and he didn't rule out the possibility of saying 'I do' in real life. When probed on the subject of weddings by The Sun in 2017, shortly after his relationship with Helen became public, he replied: “I like the whole day and the party aspect and getting to know people’s families. I love all that. It’s often the only chance you get to spend good, quality time with your friends as you get older.

© BBC Nurse Trixie Franklin got married in the series 12 finale

"But I’m not sure how romantic I am. I went to my friend’s wedding last summer and everyone was talking about the moment when the bride walked down the aisle.

© Nicky Johnston Helen George met Jack while filming Call The Midwife

"All the boys were thespians so they weren’t afraid of shedding a tear, but I didn’t cry. They were like: ‘Jack, you’ve got a heart of stone.’ So I don’t know about all that. Maybe one day I will."

Jack left Call the Midwife in series seven, shortly after he moved in with Helen. He recalled in an interview with the Express.co.uk that his exit from the show "kept us both sane" at home. "I left the show not long after we’d moved in together. So what I missed from seeing her at work, I saw her at home so it didn’t really feel too bad," Jack explained.

© Getty The former couple share two children together

He added: "But actually leaving the show probably kept us both sane because can you imagine living and working with someone? I don’t feel like that necessarily would be the best! I think it’s always nice to look forward to seeing each other isn’t it?"

© Getty Helen and Jack confirmed their split in July 2023

On the subject of balancing their work schedules, he recently added to told What To Watch: "When Helen and I work at the same time, it can be troublesome so. As Call the Midwife has started filming again, I'll be doing lots of childcare. I'm looking forward to my eldest's summer term of sports days and swimming galas!"

