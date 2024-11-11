Helen George shares glimpse of new home and she marks 'new chapter'

Helen George has shared a glimpse inside her new home as she marks a "new chapter" of her life.

The Call the Midwife star posted the update on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, sharing a stunning selfie taken from her new abode. "New home, new chapter," penned the actress, before thanking removal company Davis & Mac for their help.

© @helenrgeorge / Instagram Helen George shared a glimpse of her new home on Instagram

"Thank you @davisandmac for working so hard to move me in! You're the best," continued the star, who shares her two young daughters, Wren and Lark, with her former partner Jack Ashton.

Helen's post comes ahead of the return of Call the Midwife later this year. The hit BBC period drama will air a two-part Christmas special over the festive period, featuring two 60-minute episodes rather than the usual 90-minute instalment.

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC The Christmas special will air in two parts

Set in 1969, the festive special will see the Nonnatus midwives doing what they do best, "all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to," according to the synopsis.

Fans can also expect to see a funfair come to Poplar, "adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough - including influenza and the Hong Kong flu".

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC The popular series returns later this year

Meanwhile, as Poplar prepares for its carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and "fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins".

The synopsis continues: "The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles' preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC The festive special is set in 1969

While Helen's future on the show was left uncertain at the end of series 13, with Trixie announcing her plans to join her husband Matthew in New York, the actress confirmed her return back in September, telling Virgin Radio that she was "always planning to come back".

"It's bigger than ever and I guess it's quite a return for Trixie because she's coming back sans-husband, so that's an interesting twist," said the 40-year-old.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC Helen George returns as Nurse Trixie

On reprising her role, Helen added: "It's really nice being back with the girls and being back with the ladies at Nonnatus House. Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun and where she kind of sits best, I think."

Production on series 14 is currently underway, with filming expected to wrap in the coming weeks. A 15th season has also been commissioned.