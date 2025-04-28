Emily Andre's towering daughter Amelia is almost as tall as her in candid family photo

Peter and Emily Andre have made the decision to protect the privacy of their three youngest children, which means photos of them can be few and far between.

In a rare family update, doctor Emily, 35, revealed just how tall her daughter Amelia has grown as she enjoyed a trip to Hampton Court Palace. Dressed in black flares, Emily pushed Arabella in the pram into the historic building.

She was followed by Amelia, who towered over her younger brother Theo as she played with her long, brunette, plaited hair.

© Instagram Peter and Emily Andre's daughter Amelia towered over her brother Theo

Doting mother Emily captioned the candid photo: "A wholesome afternoon spent with family and a picnic at Hampton Court Palace," which was met by several comments by fans about her 11-year-old daughter's height.

© Instagram Arabella sported a mop of wavy hair in the family photos

"Lovely photos. Millie is so tall [and] beautiful," remarked one, and another wrote: "Wow. When did Millie get so tall?"

Meanwhile, Arabella, who recently turned one in a "small celebration", showed off her full head of wavy ebony hair with her back to the camera in a frilled pastel pink jumper.

Peter and Emily's family

© Instagram Arabella turned one in April 2025

Emily and Peter welcomed their eldest daughter Amelia in 2014, before getting married the following year. Their son, Theo, was born two years later, followed by Arabella in 2024.

Following Belle's arrival, Peter – who also shares son Junior, 19, and daughter Princess, 17, with his ex-wife, Katie Price – was asked if he and Emily would expand their brood in the future. "This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one," he told The Sun.

© Getty Images Peter Andre's eldest children Junior and Princess are more used to the public eye compared to Amelia, Theo and Arabella

The couple are raising their blended family in a stunning Surrey mansion.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer admitted that his priorities have shifted since he became a father. Speaking of his happy place, Peter told House Beautiful in 2023: "It used to be coming home and going in the recording studio or gym.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Peter and Emily Andre live in Surrey with their blended family

"But now the fun stuff is getting in my trackies, sitting on the sofa with my feet up, having tea and biscuits, and watching Netflix. That's my happy place with all the family around."