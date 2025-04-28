Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Andre's towering daughter Amelia is almost as tall as her in candid family photo
Subscribe
Emily Andre's towering daughter Amelia is almost as tall as her in candid family photo
Emily Andre in a blue dress with Peter Andre in a suit on the red carpet© WireImage

Emily Andre's towering daughter Amelia is almost as tall as her in candid family photo

Peter Andre and his wife live in Surrey with their blended family

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Peter and Emily Andre have made the decision to protect the privacy of their three youngest children, which means photos of them can be few and far between.

In a rare family update, doctor Emily, 35, revealed just how tall her daughter Amelia has grown as she enjoyed a trip to Hampton Court Palace. Dressed in black flares, Emily pushed Arabella in the pram into the historic building.

She was followed by Amelia, who towered over her younger brother Theo as she played with her long, brunette, plaited hair. 

Emily Andre pushing a pram with her two kids standing next to her© Instagram
Peter and Emily Andre's daughter Amelia towered over her brother Theo

Doting mother Emily captioned the candid photo: "A wholesome afternoon spent with family and a picnic at Hampton Court Palace," which was met by several comments by fans about her 11-year-old daughter's height.

Emily Andre's daughter Arabella looking away from the camera at Hampton Court Palace© Instagram
Arabella sported a mop of wavy hair in the family photos

"Lovely photos. Millie is so tall [and] beautiful," remarked one, and another wrote: "Wow. When did Millie get so tall?"

Meanwhile, Arabella, who recently turned one in a "small celebration", showed off her full head of wavy ebony hair with her back to the camera in a frilled pastel pink jumper.

Peter and Emily's family

A young girl sat in front of a pink archway and a teddy bear© Instagram
Arabella turned one in April 2025

Emily and Peter welcomed their eldest daughter Amelia in 2014, before getting married the following year. Their son, Theo, was born two years later, followed by Arabella in 2024. 

Following Belle's arrival, Peter – who also shares son Junior, 19, and daughter Princess, 17, with his ex-wife, Katie Price – was asked if he and Emily would expand their brood in the future. "This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one," he told The Sun. 

family posing on red carpet © Getty Images
Peter Andre's eldest children Junior and Princess are more used to the public eye compared to Amelia, Theo and Arabella

The couple are raising their blended family in a stunning Surrey mansion

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer admitted that his priorities have shifted since he became a father. Speaking of his happy place, Peter told House Beautiful in 2023: "It used to be coming home and going in the recording studio or gym.

Peter Andre, Emily Andre on Loose Women© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Peter and Emily Andre live in Surrey with their blended family

"But now the fun stuff is getting in my trackies, sitting on the sofa with my feet up, having tea and biscuits, and watching Netflix. That's my happy place with all the family around."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Emily Andre's daughter Arabella looks just like dad Peter with amazing hair

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More