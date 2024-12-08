Princess Beatrice's stepson, 8, to undergo cosmetic 'transformation' – details

Pregnant Princess Beatrice was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie on Friday evening at the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey. The eight-year-old has been attending more and more royal events in recent years, and his mother Dara Huang shares regular updates on Instagram.

On Saturday, Dara revealed that her son is set to undergo a cosmetic transformation as he is getting Invisalign retainers for the first time! The mother-of-one admitted: "I know a lot of mums are wondering if that's too young for Invisalign" but they've decided to go ahead, and they shared the experience online.

The video was posted by Invisalign and included a voice over by Dara herself, explaining the process, including attending their clinic in London.

"Wow what a transformation," said Dara as she watched a virtual before and after of her son's teeth. The clip also showed Wolfie watching 'Mr Beast' during his appointment, making it a fun day out!

The brand's post read: "Here is my gorgeous patient Wolfie, who was seen by us today and had his Invisalign First fitted. He has two teeth as I previously mentioned that are in crossbite. The Invisalign aligners will correct this and also make some space so that the adult teeth can come through more easily and allow for easier orthodontics in the future. @dara_huang Wolfie was an absolute star today! We can't wait to see his results."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and have since moved to the Cotswolds, choosing a life away from the hustle and bustle of London with their daughter Sienna.

What has Princess Beatrice said about being a stepmum?

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York was joined at the carol service by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Wolfie

Beatrice has previously told HELLO! about her affectionate term for her stepson, "my bonus son", which shows their super-close bond.

Talking to us about homeschooling during the pandemic in a conversation about dyslexia, Beatrice revealed: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia. But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York is a stepmum and she calls Wolfie her 'bonus son'

Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson has also spoken out about Wolfie being part of the family. On her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah alongside Sarah Thomson, the Duchess revealed: "Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna!' and off they go, and they're very close and have a great relationship." How sweet!