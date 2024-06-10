Princess Beatrice's creative stepson Wolfie, 8, gets stuck into artistic Kensington townhouse transformation

Dara Huang regularly upgrades her home with new pieces of artwork, including ones courtesy of her son Wolfie, whom she shares with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The American interior design expert and architect co-parents with her ex-fiance, with whom she was in a relationship from 2015 to 2018, so Wolfie splits his time between her rented townhouse in Kensington and his £3.5 million countryside property in the Cotswolds with Beatrice and their daughter Sienna.

© Instagram Wolfie was pictured on a stepladder painting

Documenting her quality time with her son over the weekend, Dara took to her Instagram photos to share everything from their scootering around London to their creative activities.

"Painting day," she captioned one snap, which showed Wolfie standing on a stepladder in the kitchen to reach the top of an easel. The space features white floorboards covered with dust sheets to catch any dropped paint, stainless steel cabinets akin to a professional industrial kitchen, and large floor-to-ceiling windows in the door, which leads to their decked private garden.

© Instagram Dara has a modern kitchen with stainless steel cabinets

Wolfie's creative masterpiece wasn't clear in the photo, but the doting mother has previously revealed she often likes to paint with her son and hang the sentimental artwork in their home. See the eight-year-old's talent below...

House burglary

The Big Interiors Battle judge previously explained to House Beautiful why their paintings hold such sentimental value. When asked about her most treasured possession at home, she replied: "My most treasured possession is my son – I guess that's an obvious answer. I've really separated myself from being attached to objects. I think it's because my previous house was robbed, and a lot of the items stolen were very sentimental. Whether it was my grandmother's watch or gifts from my mother, they were things that meant a lot to me.

© Instagram The architect revealed her son's artwork is her most prized possession following her house burglaries

"My mum has always said that you can't take those things to the grave. You need to separate yourself from them as they are just objects. And so, I think that the most sentimental thing for me in the house are my memories that I create.

The Dara Maison founder added: "For example, a funny picture that I had framed – a moment. Those are quite special. Those are the most meaningful things. When your children grow up and you put a little mark on the wall of their height, you just wish that you could take those things with you forever."

Opening up further about her burglaries, she told The Times: "When I lived in Chelsea my place got broken into, and when I moved to South Kensington it was broken into again, so I don’t really have any material things because they were all stolen. [Being burgled in London] is super-common. It happened to so many people I knew who were living around me."

Inside Dara and Wolfie's home

© Instagram Dara and Wolfie live in a white brick townhouse in London

Dara recently shared a tour inside her classic West London townhouse, which has pristine interiors decorated with neutral tones.

Downstairs, the dining room features boucle chairs, a black feature wall and graphic black and white wallpaper on the ceiling. The open-plan space leads into the modern kitchen, making it a perfect space for entertaining guests.

© Instagram

On the first floor, Dara's living room has a fireplace, plush cream armchairs and natural light flooding in from the large doors onto the balcony.

While the interiors tend to follow black, white and cream colours with luxe metallic accents, Wolfie's bedroom is an exception to the rule. The colourful room follows a Minecraft theme, including the blue and green wallpaper, bedding and rug.

© Instagram Wolfie's bedroom follows a Minecraft theme

Further bedrooms and bathrooms are accessed via a modern glass elevator, while there is plenty of outdoor space thanks to the backyard and roof terrace, which boasts views of the city.

