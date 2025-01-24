Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Iman of Jordan announces incredible baby news with first bump photo
King Abdullah and Queen Rania's daughter is expecting!

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
20 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for the Jordanian royal family as Queen Rania took to Instagram on Friday to announce her daughter Princess Iman, 28, and her husband Jameel Thermiotis are expecting their first child together. 

The Jordanian queen shared a sunset beachfront photograph where her daughter showed off her blossoming baby bump. 

Translated into English, the caption read: "Both are dear to my heart, but the coming one is more precious ..... May God end well. Two is a couple, three is a blessing."

A close up photo of Princess Iman© Jordan Pix
Princess Iman is set to become a mother
Princess Iman in a white wedding dress and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a black suit© Handout
Iman married tech investor Jameel

The happy couple tied the knot in March 2023 at the Beit Al Urdun Palace in Amman. The bride looked simply stunning in a Dior gown and the twinkling Chaumet tiara which held in place a beautiful lace veil.

Their precious baby news comes just months after the birth of the princess' niece who inherited her beautiful name.

Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein with newborn daughter Princess Iman© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
Princess Iman became an aunt last year

The expectant mother's brother Crown Prince Hussein welcomed his daughter Princess Iman with his wife Princess Rajwa in August 2024.

More to follow...

