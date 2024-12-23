Jamie Oliver leaves fans baffled by close resemblance to son River

Jamie Oliver surprised his fans when he shared a collection of unearthed family Christmas photographs on Monday.

The Naked Chef star posted one photo from his childhood, with Jamie seen playing in an inflatable silver space capsule. In another snap, a teenage Jamie was seen opening up a coffee machine on Christmas morning, posing alongside his sister Anna-Marie in the festive photograph.

"Check out what I've just found, how cute were we!!!" Jamie penned in the caption. "Swipe to see a few years later when we were the same age as some of my kids are now. Bonkers how time flies."

© Instagram Jamie pictured as a young boy, looking identical to his son River

Sure enough, Jamie was the image of his younger son River Rocket Blue Dallas, eight, in the first photograph - and fans seemed to agree.

"River looks so much like you!" commented one fan, as another replied: "You and River are doubles."

Other fans noticed how similar Jamie's sister looked to his daughters, Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 20, and Petal Blossom, 15.

© Instagram Jamie pictured with his sister Anna in an unearthed family photograph taken at Christmas time

"Your daughters look like your sister!" commented a fan. "What? Is that your sister?? She looks just like your daughter."

The family resemblance is strong in the Oliver family, with Jamie and his wife Jools often being likened to their brood of five.

Jamie and Jools' children

Teenage sweethearts Jamie and Jools tied the knot in 2000 after an eight-year relationship. The couple went on to welcome their first daughter, Poppy, in 2002, closely followed by Daisy in 2003.

© Dave Benett Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver married in 2000

As well as their third daughter Petal, the doting parents also share Buddy, 14, and River, eight, making the Olivers a family of seven!

Reflecting on being a dad to teenagers, Jamie opened up to You magazine in 2019 before his eldest girls had flown the nest.

© Instagram The celebrity chef is a proud father-of-five

"They should have something like The Priory for parents of teenagers. It's really tough, isn't it? I'm not sure how good my teenage parenting has been. I think I'm still on a six or seven out of ten from my girls. Which I'm fine with," the chef said honestly.

"I know I was a good nine or even ten [when they were] younger, I mean, what does a nine look like as a parent of teenagers? Does that mean you go clubbing with them?"