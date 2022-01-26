Jamie Oliver restores incredible feature at £6m home after 100 years The family live in Spains Hall in Essex

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have shared several looks inside their Essex family home, but fans were given a glimpse at an unseen corner where they have restored an incredible pizza oven.

In between sharing his delicious recipes and posting videos of his son Buddy whipping up treats in the kitchen, the celebrity chef took fans into what appears to be the basement of their mansion, known as Spains Hall. Jamie's son River could be seen grinning as he sat on the brick floor next to a pile of logs and a freshly-cooked pizza. In the background, the white brick wall was broken up by a large pizza oven which was alight, and Jamie wrote: "River wanted to eat in front of the oven right in the way? Fair play."

Sharing a close-up inside the home feature, the Keep Cooking and Carry On star added: "Restoration of the old wood oven is complete. It hasn't worked for well over a hundred years and it works great now."

No doubt it will be well-loved by Jamie, Jools and their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

Jamie shared a sweet photo of his son River in front of the pizza oven

The family moved from north London to the 70-acre estate in the village of Finchingfield, dubbed as one of the most picturesque in England, in 2019.

The £6million country property features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

The celebrity chef revealed it hadn't been used for over 100 years

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail also reported in 2021 that Jamie had been granted permission by the local council to restore the 600-year-old moat bridge which would have stood at the house originally.

The red-brick bridge would have provided a crossing over the water-filled moat for residents of the home, but it was not believed that Jamie would re-fill the moat with water.

Jamie's kitchen is arguably one of the most-used areas of the property. The room follows a rustic country aesthetic, with panelled walls, a ceramic sink with brass taps, and an assortment of candles lining the windowsill.

