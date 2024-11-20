Jamie Oliver confuses fans with unseen photograph of baby son

Jamie Oliver delighted fans with an adorable family photograph shared to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

In the sweet snowy snap, Jamie cradled his son Buddy Bear to his chest in a baby carrier as he posed amongst a wintery scene. His wife, Jools, carried her daughter Petal Blossom, whilst the couple's eldest children Poppy Honey and Daisy Boo hugged each other in their snowsuits.

"Who's had snow today?" Jamie captioned his unearthed photograph. "Would be better on Christmas Day though am I right haha. It's got me scrolling through some old school family photos. Good times xx".

© Instagram Jamie Oliver shared a photograph of his family enjoying a snow day

The photograph was taken several years before Jamie and Jools' family was complete with the arrival of their fifth child, River Rocket - which appeared to confuse several fans.

"Didn’t realise you had one other child after the 3rd one. Happy for both of you. What a beautiful photo," shared one of Jamie's followers, as another commented: "What a sweet family! When did you have your new arrival?"

Jamie Oliver's close-knit family

The celebrity chef shares five children with his wife Jools; Poppy Honey, 22, Daisy Boo, 21, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

© David M. Benett Jamie shares five children with Jools Oliver

Jamie and Jools fell in love when they were both 17, and tied the knot aged 25 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex. The pair have spoken openly about their desires to raise a big family, and 24 years later, the Oliver brood is complete as a family of seven.

Talking to You magazine in 2019, the restaurateur opened up about the realities of being a father.

Jamie and wife Jools posed with their children to celebrate daughter Poppy's 21st birthday

"They should have something like The Priory for parents of teenagers. It's really tough, isn't it? I'm not sure how good my teenage parenting has been. I think I'm still on a six or seven out of ten from my girls. Which I'm fine with.

"I know I was a good nine or even ten [when they were] younger, I mean, what does a nine look like as a parent of teenagers? Does that mean you go clubbing with them?"

Speaking about their close bond, Jamie gave an insight into their chaotic household when his children were younger. "I've got teenagers, I've got eight and ten-year-olds and I've got a just turned three-year-old. So I still have a child in my bed who sort of rattles around like an electric eel... but I love it. We're a close family."