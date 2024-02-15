Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's twin daughters are so grown up in unseen birthday photos from famous parents – see here

Happy birthday Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox! The twin daughters of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan mark another year round the sun on February 15, turning 29.

In honor of their special day, their famous parents each shared sweet tributes on social media. Tracy, 63, was first to post a sweet compilation of photos with her grown-up daughters.

The many photos showcased their bright smiles and features resembling their mom's, including swathes of golden blonde hair and the same face shapes.

They were seen walking around museums and European streets with their mom, and it was capped off with a gorgeous shot of the twins posing in front of the sunset by the water.

"Happy birthday @aquinnah_fox and @schuyler_fox! You are the gifts that keep on giving and I am so grateful I get to be your mom. Love you love you love you!!!!" the actress penned.

Family friend Ali Wentworth wished them a happy birthday as well, while Jennifer Grey sweetly commented: "Twinning Beauty overload!! Love unlimited! HBD @aquinnah_fox @schuyler_fox….and let us not forget, it was quite the birth day for the mighty." Julianne Moore's son Caleb Freundlich also wrote: "Happy birthday guys!!!"

Happy birthday Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox!

Michael, 62, posted a trio of photos that showcased his individual silly bonds with his daughters, and capped it off with a snapshot of them on the red carpet with mom.

"Double the love. Happy birthday. You're crushing it. I love you, Doods," he wrote alongside the photos, with many of his fans wishing the twins a happy birthday too.

Aquinnah and Schuyler prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, as opposed to their older brother Sam Michael, 34, who is a producer. The youngest in the family is 22-year-old Esmé. However, all four siblings will occasionally make red carpet appearances with their parents, who met starring on Family Ties together and have been married for over 35 years.

© Instagram "Double the love. Happy birthday. You're crushing it. I love you, Doods," Michael wrote.

The last time was in November, at the annual A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, a fundraiser hosted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, the Back to the Future star explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, his family remains as close as ever, and his children in particular have adapted to the situation beautifully. He opened up about family rituals, saying: "We'll go up to the country.

"And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

He added: "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on.

© Instagram Tracy penned: "Happy birthday @aquinnah_fox and @schuyler_fox! You are the gifts that keep on giving and I am so grateful I get to be your mom. Love you love you love you!!!!"

"Again, people say to me, "How do you cope?" And I think, 'Cope?!' It's really hard to even think that way. Sometimes I'll stop and think, 'Am I selling short the experience my family is having?' But then I'll look back at it and say, no – they're having fun."

