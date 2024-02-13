Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's son Sam looks so much like famous dad in family photo spanning three generations

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan rarely share glimpses of their private family life on social media, which made Tracy's latest social media post a welcome appearance.

The actress, 63, took to her Instagram on Monday to share a sweet family photo featuring her mother Corky Pollan and the eldest of her four children with Michael, their son Sam Michael Fox.

The star shared that her mother was having a craving for Duck à l'Orange the way she used to prepare it, and that dream came true with the help of her grandson, 34.

© Instagram Michael and Tracy's son Sam Michael prepared a special feast for his grandmother

"My mom #corkypollan has been dreaming of her famous Duck a l’Orange she used to prepare for any special occasion family meal," Tracy wrote. "This dish, like so many others was inspired by #juliachild @palekidd did an outstanding job recreating her delicious meal! Thank you Sam!"

Alongside photos of the finished dish, she added a sweet snap of Sam sitting beside his delighted grandmother as she prepared to tuck into his dinner.

Fans reacted to the lovely family story with comments like: "Oh Tracy…..I would say job well done….but, instead, I say job well loved," and: "How special! Beautiful photo. Bon Appetit!" Jennifer Grey also remarked: "That is so touching! I love that Sam! Corky looks so thrilled."

© Instagram Michael and Tracy are the proud parents of four children

Several others also noted just how much Sam looked like his famous dad, 62, with his kind features and curious eyes behind the wide-rimmed glasses.

Sam has followed in his parents' footsteps in other ways as well, having ventured into the film industry. He boasts credits as a producer and actor, having produced a short film in 2020 and a music video in 2021, plus he also holds a credit for his appearance in Michael's documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Watch a bit of it below...

Along with Sam, the couple are also the doting parents of three daughters – twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, who will turn 29 later this week, and youngest Esmé, 22.

Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, the Back to the Future star explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease (which he was diagnosed with at the age of 22 and made public at 29), his family remains as close as ever, and his children in particular have adapted to the situation beautifully. He opened up about family rituals, saying: "We'll go up to the country.

© Getty Images Their oldest, Sam Michael, has ventured into acting and producing like his parents

"And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

He added: "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on.

© Instagram Michael and Tracy have been married for over 35 years

"Again, people say to me, "How do you cope?" And I think, 'Cope?!' It's really hard to even think that way. Sometimes I'll stop and think, 'Am I selling short the experience my family is having?' But then I'll look back at it and say, no – they're having fun."

