Dick Van Dyke reunites with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for 99th birthday celebration — see family photo

After a tumultuous week that involved a sudden evacuation from their Malibu home after the devastating Franklin Fire, Dick Van Dyke is finally settling back into life as usual.

Days after being forced to leave his home behind, the screen legend celebrated his 99th birthday, and was able to return to his estate with his wife Arlene Silver and their many pets safe and sound.

NBCLA reported on his birthday celebration, which involved an intimate mini family reunion after the terrifying incident. While their home, Vandy Manor, was rescued safely, and all their loved ones are safe as well, several homes in the area were destroyed, and most residents were forced to evacuate.

© Getty Images The actor lives in Malibu in a grand home and Hollywood museum with his wife Arlene Silver

Dick's son Barry, 73, shared a photo from the family get-together to mark the big day, where he was joined by his sister Carrie Beth Van Dyke, 63, and her husband Kevin McNally, his son Wes Van Dyke, 40, and Wes' preteen daughter Kyla, eight.

Barry wrote alongside a joyous photo of the group: "It wasn't easy getting to Grandpa's Friday for his 99th birthday celebration! The roads were still closed because of the Franklin Fire, but Carrie, Kevin, Wes, Kyla and I made it through. Thankfully his house was saved."

The actor also added that the family spent their day singing to the newly released Coldplay track "All My Love," the music video for which stars none other than Dick himself.

© Instagram Dick's family members were on hand to celebrate his milestone birthday

"We had a great time singing along with his Coldplay video 'All My Love' which was released that day, and eating fudge! Great time with my Dad and Arlene. Grandpa was all smiles!"

Wes shared his own social media tribute to his grandfather, writing: "Happy 99th Birthday Grandpa! You've brought so much joy to so many people throughout the years. Thanks for all your support. Enjoy this one."

In a conversation with NBCLA, his first interview since returning home after the evacuation, the Mary Poppins actor, ever jubilant, joked: "I tried to light 99 candles and set Malibu on fire." Take a look at a snipper of his conversation below...

WATCH: Dick Van Dyke's first post-Fire interview as he celebrates 99th birthday

The actor was carried out of his home by two neighbors after he'd collapsed while trying to protect his backyard from the fire. "I suddenly ran out of gas. I couldn't stand up. Two guys picked me up and put me in the car," he remembered.

The Disney legend, who'd achieved many more milestones over the past year alone, reflected on his big day, saying: "Tomorrow, I'll start my first day of my 100th year. Can you believe that? I don't. I can't get my mind around 99 because I don't feel it. I mean, I don't feel great, but I don't feel 99."

© APEX / MEGA The actor's $8 million Malibu home surrounded by wildfire

While surrounded by family, when asked what he hoped to do in his 100th year, he simply expressed his desire to continue working and remain the Hollywood and TV fixture that he is.

© Getty Images His son Barry led a family reunion for the special day

"I hope to get work. I'd like to get a job," he quipped. "I could play someone's grandfather on a sitcom or something. Just to keep busy. I'm not expensive."