King Charles' half-term activities five grandchildren will all miss out on

This time last year, King Charles left his primary home Clarence House in London behind for a quieter February in the countryside in his 18th-century private home, Sandringham House.

It is where he had stayed following his annual Christmas holiday, and where he chose to hunker down away from the spotlight as he underwent treatment for cancer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the touching moment Prince George speaks to his sister at Sandringham

Since his late mother Queen Elizabeth II traditionally stayed in Norfolk over the festive holidays and the anniversary of her father's death on 6 February, and Charles has been spotted attending church services at St Mary Magdalene Church this month, it's possible that the monarch will once again choose to spend the school half-term break at Sandringham.

Half-term at Sandringham

© GC Images Sandringham Estate has several activities for kids over half-term

Set on 8,000 hectares, Charles' estate includes a working farm, impressive gardens, royal parkland and rental properties.

Despite the fact that the sprawling estate is set up specifically to host kids, Charles is unlikely to spend quality time with his five grandchildren.

Between 15 and 23 February, Sandringham's gardens have a range of adventures for children to enjoy, from spotting royal cars at the Stables Courtyard to learning more about the Sandringham Fire Brigade.

For those more interested in getting their hands dirty, the forest school offers playtime with bugs and crafts and even scavenger hunts, while a GB instructor will lead archery lessons.

Charles' grandkids

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are holidaying in Mustique with their parents

King Charles' son Prince William is currently holidaying in the Caribbean with his wife Princess Kate and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Wales family skipped the BAFTAs – which they usually attend since William is President of the British Academy of Film and Television – to hop on a British Airways flight to Mustique, the private island frequented by Princess Margaret.

Playing on the white sandy beaches and swimming in the crystalline ocean are likely on the activity list for William's kids – so they'll still be embracing nature but in a warmer climate.

They interrupted their family holiday to show off their artistic talents as part of Kate's early years initiative. The youngsters sat down together with their mother to draw portraits of one another, with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte choosing colourful pens.

© Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet live in Montecito

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle live thousands of miles away in Montecito, California with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, only making occasional visits to the UK where Charles can spend time with his grandchildren.

The couple recently returned from Canada where they attended the Invictus Games, so it's possible they will want to spend some quality time with Archie and Lilibet at home. Judging by Meghan's recent family photos from her renamed brand, As Ever, formerly American Riviera Orchard, soaking up the sunshine in the garden could be among the children's activities.

RELATED: Princess Kate's personal holiday photos revealed amid Caribbean family break