Meghan Markle makes last plea as she tries to finally launch lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has requested a three-month extension for her lifestyle brand to trademark the name 'American Riviera Orchard' after the initial request was denied in September.

The Duchess of Sussex's original application for the trademark filing was rejected two months ago. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) stated that all applicants must "leave geographic names free for all businesses operating in the same area," meaning there can be no exclusive claim to the name.

WATCH: See the first video of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand

If Meghan's application for extension is denied, then the mother-of-two will have to start the entire application process again.

The name of the brand wasn't the only issue noted by USPTO when it responded to Meghan's initial filing. In a letter, USPTO said more details were needed on certain products, including cooking utensils and napkins.

© Getty Meghan is hoping for additional time in her trademark filing

More specific details were needed on these products as there needed to be clarification in case they fit into more than one category.

HELLO! understands that as part of a trademark application, America Riviera Orchard has received several office actions and these are routine and expected when filing for trademarks.

American Riviera Orchard

The 43-year-old first teased her brand back in March. A website and Instagram account were accompanied by a promotional video for the venture.

The clip featured the former actress plucking flowers, baking, and even looking mesmerising in an enchanting black dress that wouldn't have looked out of place in a Disney film.

© Getty Meghan first teased her brand in March

Meghan used to run a lifestyle blog, The Tig, before she met husband Prince Harry, and she shut the website down shortly after becoming a senior member of the royal family.

It seems the mum-of-two is interested in reviving her old lifestyle career as alongside her brand, she also filmed a new show for Netflix, where she will "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertainment and friendship".

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Meghan's brand will stock a variety of products

Back in April, Meghan started sending some of the products from American Riviera Orchard to her close friends. The likes of fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras, received the delivery, which contained a beautifully packaged jar of jam.

Taking to Instagram to thank Meghan for her gift, Tracy shared a photo of the jam jar surrounded by lemons. She captioned the photo: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. Thank you M!"

