Christina Hall thanks mini-me daughter Taylor, 13, for support amid family turmoil

Christina Hall is counting her lucky stars that she has the support of her family amid trying times.

The Christina on the Coast host is currently in the middle of a divorce from Josh Hall, almost three years after they tied the knot in October 2021.

It's her third divorce in the last six years; she was previously married to Ant Anstead, from 2018 to 2021, and to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. She shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with the latter, plus son Hudson, four, with the former, and she's just given a special shout-out to her firstborn.

Christina took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a stunning portrait that had fans seeing double, of her and her mini-me daughter looking as tall as her as they posed in matching black tops and skinny jeans, plus of course with their signature blonde hair to boot.

"My beautiful girl," the doting mom first wrote in her caption, adding: "I adore you and your teenage era. You make me laugh more than anyone." Taylor's 14th birthday is next month.

She further gushed: "We have an unbreakable bond that only gets stronger. I love watching you continue to flourish and I love growing stronger together."

"Thank you for always communicating with me and I'll always protect you and have your back," Christina concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartfelt tribute.

"She's so grown up and beautiful like her momma!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Aww Christina your daughter looks exactly like you. You both are simply beautiful inside & out. Much respect to you," and: "She is beautiful like her mother," as well as: "Stunning young woman! Obviously the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."

Prior to her post about Taylor, Christina also shared another photo from the same family photoshoot featuring her boys Brayden and Hudson, and wrote: "My little loves."

She also took to her Instagram Stories as the weekend came to an end and reflected on her recent time away from her Orange County home, having spent the last few days in South Carolina.

Posting a selfie, she wrote: "South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven't felt in a long time. It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when no one is [expletive] with me and my life."

Her pointed message comes shortly after her estranged husband Josh broke his silence on the divorce, and slammed his ex's recent public accusations about their split. In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever. We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don't know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."