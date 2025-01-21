North West's future career revealed by dad Kanye

With business mogul Kim Kardashian as her mother and one of the world's most famous musicians for a father, North West was always tipped for superstardom.

The 11-year-old has already taken her first steps towards her future career, appearing in a stage production of The Lion King last year as well as modeling for Kim's brand, Skims. But while she has made moves to be both a model and a stage star, a new post from Kanye West revealed North's actual career plans.

The Stronger musician posted a photo of North in the studio, captioned: "This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hands for BULLY."

BULLY is the name of Kanye's upcoming album, and he is also known to be working on North's first record, The Elementary School Dropout, which he announced onstage in Arizona last year.

As well as the photo of North in the studio, Kanye also filmed his daughter working at a piano keyboard, suggesting he's teaching her to follow in his producing footsteps.

North West's big plans

Kris Jenner's granddaughter is lucky to have the creative world at her fingertips, with the youngster unwilling to commit to a plan.

In an article in Interview Magazine, Kim asked her daughter: "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

To which North replied: "I don't know, because I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up. I just want to pursue my careers now."

Back in 2023, she hinted at plans to be on stage, telling I-D: "I like singing. Performing is my favorite."

In the same interview, she revealed her changeable plans when asked what she wanted to be, sharing: "A basketball player, a rapper… When I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side.

"When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

She's certainly inherited her mother's sense of ambition!