Elon Musk sued by 26-year-old influencer for custody, paternity test after she gave birth to his 13th baby

Elon Musk has been sued by Ashley St Clair, a conservative influencer who revealed she has given birth to their baby, Elon's 13th.

In the documents seen by TMZ, Ashley, 26, is requesting sole custody of their baby, and claims Elon has only seen the baby three times since it was born in September 2024: on September 21, 2024, in New York City, for two hours, an hoor the following day, and a 30-minute meeting in Austin, Texas.

She is also requesting a paternity test since "the father of the subject child has not been legally established".

Inside Elon Musk's complicated family life

Elon is not on the birth cetificate

The documents reveal she did not put Elon's name on the birth certificate, as per his request, over "security concerns".

Ashley claims that she and Elon, who once offered to help solve wolrd hunger for $6 billion and then donated the money to his own foundation instead, began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and that their child, known only as RSC, was conceived in January 2024.

© Ashley St Clair Ashley St Clair has sued Elon Musk for sole custody

Elon "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences" including a text message, the documents allege and which Ashley claims is proof.

Ashley St Clair reveals baby news

© Ashley St Clair Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair first met in 2022 at the X headquarters

Ashley's rep, Brian Glicklich, told TMZ that the influencer had been "respecting Elon's wish to keep their purported baby news private" but that she was forced to share the news after reports began circulating on social media.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote on Friday February 15, 2024 on Twitter, the site owned by Elon.

© Ashley St Clair Ashley (L) with friends including Matt Gaetz (2R)

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She continued: "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

© Ashley St Clair Ashley (right) at Mar A Lago with dfriends on election night 2024

Who is Ashley St Clair?

Ashley calls herself an author and director on her Instagram bio; she was a brand ambassador for conservative youth organization Turning Point USA but stepped down in 2019 after posing for a photo with white nationalists.

She is also mom to another child whom she welcomed with her ex, chiropractor Dr Johnny Alexander.

© CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag Elon Musk with his son X in December 2024

What has Elon Musk said?

Elon has not spoken publicly about the birth of his 13th child but did reply to a tweet that accused Ahsley of "plotting" to meet Elon for five years, simply writing: "Whoa".

In a now deleted tweet, Ashley accused the 53-year-old of amplifying “smears” instead of conversing with her directly.

© Getty Elon and Grimes in 2018

Elon Musk's children

Elon is also dad to three children with musician Grimes; – sons X and Techno Mechanicus, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl – as well as nine other children with two other women.

He shares twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The former couple also welcomed son Nevada in 2002, although he sadly passed away at 10 weeks old from complications arising from sudden infant death syndrome.

© X Photo shared by Shivon on X of herself and Elon Musk with their twins, daughter Azure and son Strider

Vivian disowned her father after he said she was "dead" to him and "not a girl".

The 53-year-old also welcomed three more children with Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure, three, and an unnamed child born in 2024. Shivon and Elon are still thought to be together.