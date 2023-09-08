Elon Musk reveals the very surprising names of his 22-month-old twins

Elon Musk has revealed the names of his ninth and tenth children, twins Azure and Strider.

The tech billionaire welcomed the twins, now 22-months-old in 202 with Shivon Zilis, whom Time magazine calls his "intellectual companion on artificial intelligence since the founding of OpenAI".

In an excerpt from the new biography Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, it is revealed that Elon was interviewed by the award-winning author at Shivon's house, where the pair "sat cross-legged and barefoot on the poolside patio with their twins, Strider and Azure, now 16 months old, on their laps".

The pictures were taken in early 2023.

© Getty Elon is father to 10 children

Elon is now father to 10 children. He shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their eldest son, Nevada, tragically died at 10 weeks.

He welcomed two children with singer Grimes and gave them both names that caused mass confusion to fans: Exa Dark Sideræl, who they've nicknamed Y, and two-year-old son X Æ A-12. X Æ is prounded "Ex Ash'.

© Getty Grimes and Elon Musk dated on and off between 2018 and 2022 and have two childrenn

"Zilis made coffee and then put his in the microwave to get it superhot so he wouldn’t chug it too fast," Isaacson shared, adding details such as Elon's fear that their mobile phones could be used "to monitor our conversation," and that he believed "the amount of human intelligence… was leveling off, because people were not having enough children."

It is a comment he had previously made when he confirmed the news that he had welcomed more children.

© Twitter Elon Musk's baby boy X Æ A-XII

Neuralink executive Shivon and Elon's twins were born in Austin, Texas, one month before Elon and his former partner Grimes welcomed their second child together a daughter via surrogacy in December 2021.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, in July 2022.

According to the court documents Shivon had requested a county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

Elon is also thought to be close with Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh. The pair had been friends for years before it turned romantic, and the pair went public on Instagram in 2017.

However it was short-lived as they broke up months after they became involved. Elon took to social media with a message addressing Amber in which he said there was still "love" between them.

"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storms this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," Elon tweeted at the time, according to PageSix. (The tweets were later deleted.) "Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

"I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think," Elon later told Rolling Stone of their romance.