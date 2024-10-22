Drew Barrymore shocks fans as she rips out her hair extensions live on air

Drew Barrymore has never been one to shy away from candid conversations, and her latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show certainly proved that. The actress and talk show host shocked fans on Tuesday when she boldly removed her hair extensions during a heartfelt discussion with Pamela Anderson about natural beauty and self-acceptance.

In a preview clip that left fans buzzing, Drew, 49, was in the midst of an intimate conversation with Pamela, 57, when she suddenly reached for her hair, unclipped her extensions, and dramatically tossed them across the studio. The move was not only unexpected but perfectly fitting for the vulnerable and raw conversation that was unfolding.

"Sorry, if we're really going to be honest here," Drew exclaimed as she pulled at her hair, interrupting Pamela, who had been opening up about how she used makeup to transform into various characters over the years.

Valerie Bertinelli, who was also a guest on the show, couldn’t contain her admiration, exclaiming, “I love you so much!” as the audience erupted in applause. Pamela, ever the icon of embracing one’s true self, chimed in with an approving smile, saying, “Oh my gosh, this is wonderful. Yeah, right. Let go. You don’t need that.”

Drew explained that her decision to wear hair extensions had stemmed from her struggles with perimenopause, a topic she’s been increasingly open about in recent months. "Another really awesome symptom of perimenopause is you start to lose your hair," Drew candidly shared.

© Raymond Hall The actor and talk show star is currently going through menopause

Pamela, always gracious, responded with a compliment, “You have a lot of hair, your hair is beautiful,” to which Drew replied, “It’s good. It’s not bad.”

The discussion soon turned to how beauty is so often tied to confidence. Valerie, 64, quipped, “You can have a full face of makeup, feel like the makeup is beautiful, but if you’re having a bad hair day, it’s like, nah, not gonna happen.” Drew nodded in agreement, adding, “And if you are having a great hair day, you feel a lot more confident about wearing less makeup because you feel so good in your presentation that everything else sort of falls into place.”

© Mike Coppola Drew Barrymore is known for her candour

This unfiltered conversation was part of a larger, makeup-free episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where not only the host but also her entire studio audience went bare-faced in honor of Pamela, who has been a trailblazer for embracing a natural look in recent years.

The episode wasn’t just about appearances, however. It dove deep into the challenges women face with aging, beauty standards, and the societal pressures to always appear a certain way. Drew, along with guests Pamela, Valerie, Gillian Anderson, and Gayle King, discussed everything from perimenopause to self-acceptance, making it an empowering hour of television.

For Drew, the issue of perimenopause and the changes it brings to the body has become a personal mission. Back in February, the actress became a brand ambassador for Dr. Kellyann's perimenopause and menopause daily supplements, a move she announced on Instagram with her trademark humor and honesty. "Yup, the dreaded 'M word' that we should not feel ashamed of because EVERY woman is going to go through menopause!" she captioned the post.

© Kristina Bumphrey Drew spoke candidly about her menopause symptoms

In her candid social media post, Drew spoke about the challenges of menopause, including hormonal weight gain, hot flashes, sleepless nights, fatigue, and mood swings, all of which have become common ground for women entering this new phase of life. "You're not alone, and you don't have to feel powerless once your body begins to transition," she reassured her followers.

Tuesday’s episode felt like a culmination of this journey toward openness and self-acceptance, especially as Drew invited Pamela to share her personal experiences with beauty and fame. Known for her glam appearances during her time as a Playboy model and Hollywood starlet, Pamela revealed that she had recently taken a bold step by going makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week.

"Well, it was at Paris Fashion Week, and I decided I was just going to a fashion show, I didn't need to compete with anybody," Pamela explained. "Why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivienne Westwood clothes on? I didn’t realize anyone would even notice."

The reaction Pamela received, however, was overwhelming. "When people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, well, this is a great message to really peel it back and find out who I was again," she continued.

Pamela went on to reflect on how much of her life had been spent playing characters, whether it was her public persona or her roles in Hollywood. "I was painfully shy as a kid, and even doing Playboy was a huge leap of faith for me," she confessed. "It just... I was physically sick doing it, but I didn't want to be shy anymore."

She explained that the glamour and makeup were often shields she used to protect herself, but now, at 57, she feels more empowered and at peace than ever. "I don't want people to think of me as the other, all those cartoon characters I kind of created for protection... this is the best time in my life. I feel so empowered and so free and so excited about life again."