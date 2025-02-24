Kristen Bell's rare comment about two daughters as she leaves Dax Shepard at home to host SAG Awards

Kristen Bell made a rare comment about her two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10, amid hosting the SAG Awards on Sunday evening – and it's so relatable.

The Nobody Wants This star, who is married to fellow actor and podcast host, Dax Shepard, was chatting to People magazine ahead of her big gig presenting the awards show and explained how she was forced to leave her husband and kids behind due to a lack of babysitter.

© Getty Images Kristen Bell attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

After being asked about Dax's whereabouts, the 44-year-old said: "He's his own man and I support him. I don't know if he'll even come because to be honest."

Kristen continued: "We don't have very many babysitters who are ever available and he has to watch the children. Sometimes he [just says] 'We have no babysitter, God bless, I hope you do great and have a fun night.'"

The Frozen actress took to the stage at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, to provide witty one liners and brilliant entertainment to the star-studded audience as many major awards were handed out.

Big winners on the night included Conclave, Kieran Culkin, Timothee Chalamet, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and many more.

Legendary Hollywood star Jane Fonda was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. In her speech, she told the crowd: "This [award] is less like a late 'twilight of my life' and more like a, 'Go girl, kick ass!' which is good as I am not done."

© Getty Images Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's family life away from Hollywood

Meanwhile, Kristen didn't have to travel far for her big gig since she, Dax, Lincoln and Delta live in a stunning $4.3m home in Los Angeles.

The family's impressive mansion boasts multiple bedrooms, a huge kitchen-dining area, a beautiful garden, an outdoor pool and a multi-car garage.

© Getty Images Kristen and Dax at the Golden Globes

Meanwhile, Kristen and Dax prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, but they have spoken about their relationship from time to time, and it seems they're more solid than ever.

Chatting with E! News last week, Kristen confessed that the couple has "foundational trust", particularly when it comes to filming intimate scenes with co-stars for their work.

© Instagram Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are parents to two daughters

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," she said.

"I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."