Prince George's $8k gift from the US President he'll treasure forever

The moment Prince George met former President Barack Obama has resurfaced online after a royal special episode of 60 Minutes Australia aired on Sunday 23 February.

The Prince of Wales' former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, gave a rare insight into Prince William's life behind the royal curtain. The episode led to several revelations about the future King, including how William dealt with his wife's cancer diagnosis in 2024, and his complicated relationship with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

In one sweet moment, the spotlight turned to the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son. Specifically, the moment Prince George was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet the then-President of the United States.

Reflecting on the moment which occurred in 2016, Jason said: "It was slightly before his bedtime. They [William and Kate] were like, 'Well, it'd be nice to have this memory of him saying hello to this historic president.'"

Sweet George looked charming in his pyjamas and dressing gown as he shook hands with Barack and Michelle Obama - and he was even allowed to play on his rocking horse the presidential couple had gifted him in 2013.

© Getty Images Prince George shaking hands with President Barack Obama in 2016

Jason continued: "Afterwards, we walked out into the courtyard at Kensington Palace and the Beast, the presidential limousine, is there, and George is looking at this thing like he has never seen anything like it.

"And that's when you could be a little bit more like, 'This is a weird job.' It's a really strange job to have."

Prince George's gift from the Obamas

It wasn't the first time the former president had come into contact with Prince George, however. When the royal was born, presents came flooding in from around the world. Among them was a particularly thoughtful gift commissioned directly from the White House, courtesy of Barack Obama.

© Getty Prince George is seen on his rocking horse from the Obamas

The US president had sent the royal tot a rocking horse for his nursery. Handmade by the Stevenson Brothers, the special toy came complete with a saddle bearing the presidential seal.

According to Forbes, prices range from $2,000 for a well-turned bow rocker or glider to $8,000 or more for a highly customised horse - a collectable item designed to be treasured forever.

© Getty Prince Harry on a rocking horse in the playroom at Kensington Palace

Mr Obama also sent a wooden mallet for George to play polo with. The special wooden toy was partly made from a branch of an oak tree which once stood on the South Lawn of the White House.

The royal gift was revealed as part of Buckingham Palace's summer exhibition in 2014, called 'Royal Childhood'.

It featured hundreds of artefacts, including photos, never-seen-before videos and luxury toys, giving an insight into the childhoods of 25 members of the royal family.

