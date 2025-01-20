Prince George set for major upheaval as mum Kate tours £30k/year North London school

Prince George is gearing up for a big change in just 18 months when he will be forced to move on from Lambrook School.

The Berkshire-based independent prep school only educates children until Year 8, and with the future King approaching his 12th birthday this summer, he will need to relocate to continue his senior school education next September.

WATCH: Royals on their first day of school

© Getty The Princess of Wales has reportedly been touring schools which could be for Prince George's secondary education The mother-of-three reportedly also toured Highgate School, which was closed for a "special VIP visitor" believed to be Her Royal Highness, according to the Mail on Sunday. Highgate is one of the UK’s leading co-educational independent schools, boasting an impressive 78% pass rate at A or A* for A levels in 2024.

A big change for Prince George © Getty Images Prince George could be set to attend boarding school in September 2026 Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where the Princess of Wales was educated, is understood to be the preferred choice for her eldest son when he leaves Lambrook School. According to the prospectus, the College is "academically ambitious, offering a progressive, challenging and enriching curriculum broadly based on the National Curriculum. "It is designed to support pupils to excel in their exams and to instil a life long love of learning, and it is supported by our bespoke study skills programme, the Marlborough Mindset." Discover Are you smarter than Prince George?

© WPA Pool, Getty The Princess of Wales (front row) left St Andrew's School (pictured) to attend Malborough College The Princess attended Marlborough College between 1996 and 2000, where she thrived both academically and socially, becoming part of the hockey team and making lots of friends.

A history of royal boarding schools © Steve Parsons - PA Images Marlborough College, Wiltshire, where Kate Middleton was a pupil. Marlborough is more than an hour's drive from the Wales family home in Windsor, but the £59,000-a-year co-educational school does have full boarding facilities. It's not unusual for members of the royal family to attend boarding school, and by tradition, it is expected.

© Hulton Deutsch King Charles shakes hands with the headmaster of Gordonstoun School on his first day as a pupil there, 1st May 1962. King Charles followed in the late Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps and attended Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland in the 1960s. His younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, are also former pupils, along with Princess Anne's children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, who all attended the boarding school. It's been widely reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip favoured sending their children to Gordonstoun as it afforded the royals a greater degree of privacy than the private schools situated closer to London could.

© Tim Graham Prince William on his first day at Eton Prince William and Prince Harry boarded at Eton College during their secondary education. The Prince of Wales became the first senior royal to attend Eton College when he enrolled at the prestigious Berkshire boarding school in 1995 – and in doing so, he broke a royal precedent.