Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Robert Pattinson's rare confession about 'joyful' daughter with Suki Waterhouse
Subscribe
Robert Pattinson's rare confession about 'joyful' daughter with Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson in a white suit with Suki Waterhouse in a mocha dress© Corbis via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson's very rare comment on 'joyful' baby daughter with Suki Waterhouse

The Mickey 17 actor welcomed a little girl with the model in March 2024

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Robert Pattinson, 38, and his fiancée Suki Waterhouse, 33, are fiercely protective of their relationship, and that includes keeping details of their daughter private.

The Mickey 17 actor, who welcomed his 11-month-old daughter in March 2024, made an exception during a new interview.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on 5 October 2024© Monica Schipper
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson keep their home life with their daughter private

While Robert has kept the name of his little girl under wraps, he made a rare comment about his "very joyful" experience as a father with 'Nostalgia' singer Suki. 

Speaking about the premise of his new sci-fi adventure movie, which sees him die 17 times as an "expendable" crew member on a mission to colonise other planets, he said he would be much less willing to take on that burden in real life thanks to his happy home life.

View post on Instagram
 

"If someone told me I was going to die in a week, I would be like: ‘What? I want to spend more time with my kid,'" said the doting father.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The trailer for Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson

Rare comments

Since the pair welcomed their daughter last year, they have only made a handful of comments about their parenting journey. 

The Batman actor admitted that they have found the process fairly pain-free thanks to their daughter's restful nights. He joked to Extra: "I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth."

Suki Waterhouse documented her pregnancy on Instagram before welcoming her first baby in March© Instagram
Suki Waterhouse documented her pregnancy on Instagram before welcoming her first baby in March

This isn't the first time he's praised his daughter. He also told Vogue that he never understood the hype around the smell of a baby until he had his own, admitting: "I thought they were just smelling the baby powder."

He added: "But then I had a baby, and I was like, 'My baby smells incredible.' There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies."

Now their little girl is growing up, she has taken a liking to swimming. Speaking to Today in December, Suki revealed the family of three enjoy "silly" time together in the pool.

"We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool. End of the day, 5pm, we all get in the pool and be silly," she said.

Love story

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)© Jamie McCarthy
The couple met at a Hollywood game night

Robert and Suki met at a Hollywood game night and they announced their pregnancy five years later. 

She took to the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in a bump-skimming mini dress, one month before they reportedly got engaged.

Sharing the first photo of her newborn daughter bundled up in her arms, Suki wrote on social media: "Welcome to the world angel."

They are rumoured to have secretly got married at a Caribbean resort on New Year’s Eve, but it is yet to be confirmed by the private couple.

INTERVIEW: ADAM STONE/FEATS PRESS.

To read more, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

MORE: Emily Andre delights fans with 'simple' but effective parenting trick

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More