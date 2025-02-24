Robert Pattinson's very rare comment on 'joyful' baby daughter with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson, 38, and his fiancée Suki Waterhouse, 33, are fiercely protective of their relationship, and that includes keeping details of their daughter private.

The Mickey 17 actor, who welcomed his 11-month-old daughter in March 2024, made an exception during a new interview.

© Monica Schipper Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson keep their home life with their daughter private

While Robert has kept the name of his little girl under wraps, he made a rare comment about his "very joyful" experience as a father with 'Nostalgia' singer Suki.

Speaking about the premise of his new sci-fi adventure movie, which sees him die 17 times as an "expendable" crew member on a mission to colonise other planets, he said he would be much less willing to take on that burden in real life thanks to his happy home life.

"If someone told me I was going to die in a week, I would be like: ‘What? I want to spend more time with my kid,'" said the doting father.

Rare comments

Since the pair welcomed their daughter last year, they have only made a handful of comments about their parenting journey.

The Batman actor admitted that they have found the process fairly pain-free thanks to their daughter's restful nights. He joked to Extra: "I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth."

© Instagram Suki Waterhouse documented her pregnancy on Instagram before welcoming her first baby in March

This isn't the first time he's praised his daughter. He also told Vogue that he never understood the hype around the smell of a baby until he had his own, admitting: "I thought they were just smelling the baby powder."

He added: "But then I had a baby, and I was like, 'My baby smells incredible.' There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies."

Now their little girl is growing up, she has taken a liking to swimming. Speaking to Today in December, Suki revealed the family of three enjoy "silly" time together in the pool.

"We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool. End of the day, 5pm, we all get in the pool and be silly," she said.

Love story

© Jamie McCarthy The couple met at a Hollywood game night

Robert and Suki met at a Hollywood game night and they announced their pregnancy five years later.

She took to the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in a bump-skimming mini dress, one month before they reportedly got engaged.

Sharing the first photo of her newborn daughter bundled up in her arms, Suki wrote on social media: "Welcome to the world angel."

They are rumoured to have secretly got married at a Caribbean resort on New Year’s Eve, but it is yet to be confirmed by the private couple.

