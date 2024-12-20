Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson make their first public appearance since wedding – details

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have been keeping a low profile since their magical wedding back in June. However, during the week, the pair made their first public appearances as a married couple at a charitable event in partnership with the Duke's foundation.

An Instagram post from the Westminster Foundation revealed its recent partnership with School Food Matters, a charity which aims to teach children about food and to increase their access to healthy and sustainable food during their education.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All you need to know about the Duke of Westminster

In the photos, the Duke and Duchess were seen visiting a local school and meeting with schoolchildren as they heard about the impact of the charity. The married couple were seen talking to the local children as they enjoyed some breakfast.

A caption for the post read: "We're delighted to announce our 5-year partnership with @schoolfoodmatters, awarding £500,000 towards their Healthy Zones programme. This initiative supports schools in creating a food environment that prioritises young people's health.

The Duke and Duchess visited a school in Westminster View post on Instagram

"Recently, The Duke and Duchess visited a school in Westminster supported by School Food Matters. The visit included joining the students for breakfast club, participating in an allotment tour where children learn about the origins of their food, and attending a cooking session with nursery students."

The couple also made another school visit with the Change Foundation with their Netball 4 Change initiative, which "uses netball to empower girls and young women to stay safe on social media". The charity also uses boxercise to educate about the risks of carrying a knife.

The couple visited a second school View post on Instagram

Photos from this event saw the Duke and Duchess holding up sports jerseys as they stood in a school gymnasium.

The couple have been staying out of the public eye since their wedding, with the pair avoiding being spotted when they attended the wedding of Olivia's younger brother back in September. The duo headed to the Lupiana Monastery, which is 35km away from Madrid, to celebrate the wedding of Jasper Henson and Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu.

© Samir Hussein The happy couple tied the knot at Chester Cathedral in Cheshire

The Duke and Olivia's own wedding was attended by members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

The ceremony took place at Chester Cathedral, which boasts a long link with the Grosvenor family. The Duke grew up in the surrounding city and when his father passed away in 2016, the memorial service was held at the landmark.