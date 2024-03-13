Ryan Gosling supported by daughters as he reveals their 'front row' Oscars antics

Ryan Gosling was the star of the 2024 Oscars thanks to his spellbinding performance of I'm Just Ken from the smash hit movie Barbie.

The 43-year-old dazzled the A-list crowd in a rhinestone-encrusted fuchsia suit, dark shades, and statement leather gloves as he danced onstage in perfect unison with his band of tuxedo-clad Kens.

WATCH: Ryan Gosling steals the show with 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars performance

While he won huge cheers from the star-studded audience, they weren't the first to see his unforgettable performance.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ryan had a very special front row eagerly watching his rendition of the Oscar-nominated track – his daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven.

"It was great," the Barbie star People. "It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."

Ryan even received some "great notes" from his daughters – whom he shares with long-time partner, Eva Mendes – that no doubt elevated his performance on Oscars night.

© Getty The actor performed 'I'm Just Ken' at the 2024 Oscars

"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," he continued.

"They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

While Eva and their daughters didn't attend the ceremony, she was clearly on Ryan's mind, which he indicated during his performance.

© Getty Ryan wore hot pink from head-to-toe

Once he finished singing, he kissed a pink 'E' necklace, signifying 'Eva', the same one he wore at the Barbie premiere in July in honor of the Hitch star.

After his Oscars performance, Eva took to Instagram with photos posing in Ryan's pink studded blazers from the show, sweetly writing: "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

© Instagram Eva posed in one of Ryan's pink jackets ahead of his Oscars performance

Eva and Ryan began dating in September 2011 after working together on the film The Place Beyond The Pines.

In 2022, she dropped a huge hint that they had secretly tied the knot after showing her 'de gosling' tattoo on her wrist.

In Hispanic culture, married women often add their husband's name to their own using 'de' or 'of', indicating Eva might go by Eva Mendes de Gosling.

© Instagram Eva has Ryan's last name tattooed on her wrist

During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show In November 2022, Eva did little to dispel the claims when she was asked if she and Ryan had wed in secret.

"But who says we weren't already?" she responded. "I like to keep it all mysterious," she added with a laugh.

Referring to the tattoo, Eva revealed she's had it for years, meaning the couple may have walked down the aisle long before rumors began swirling.

© Getty Images Ryan and Eva never pose on the red carpet together

"I do have a tattoo," she added. "No, it's not a press-on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture and I've gotten a lot of funny questions."

There were previously claims that the couple married in 2016, although a spokesperson denied the reports at the time.

