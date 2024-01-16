Kieran Culkin and stunning wife Jazz Charton's wedding was seriously unconventional

Congratulations once again to Kieran Culkin who has picked up yet another win for his iconic role as Roman Roy in HBO's Succession after attending the Primetime Emmy's on Monday. But while his multiple wins this awards season have undoubtedly been in the spotlight, his super sweet shout-outs to his wife Jazz Charton during his acceptance speeches have had everyone talking about the cute couple.

The actor took to the stage to accept the win for Lead Actor in a drama series, where he pleaded with his wife for more children which left Jazz, and the audience, in fits of laughter.

Kieran and Jazz are an adorable couple and have been together for many years. They met back in 2012 at a bar in New York City and married a year later. They've also become parents to two children, Kinsey Sioux, aged four, and Wilder Wolf, aged two, but before they entered parenthood, they were enjoying time as husband and wife after tying the knot in a seriously unconventional way.

© Getty The actor had his wife in fits of laughter after asking for a third baby during his acceptance speech

After meeting in the Big Apple, Jazz, who is British-born, and Kieran were enjoying spending time travelling together and, in June 2013, while on a road trip in Iowa, they decided to get married on the side of the road.

At the time, they kept details of the nuptials private but did share a sweet photo of two cushions with the words "Mr. Culkin" and "Mrs. Culkin." In more recent years, they've shared further insight into their big day.

In 2017, Jazz said on her Instagram: "#TBT to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm four years ago today. Still the best pit stop I've ever made."

In 2020, Jazz posted a gorgeous photo of the two holding hands as she wrote: "Seven years ago we went on what was supposed to be a 6 week road trip but ended up taking 3 1/2 months. Seven years ago we fell in love with Iowa. Seven years ago we met a girl named Kinsey who helped us get our marriage license and seven years ago today we said I do in the rain with three strangers. Whose genius idea was it to have Father's Day right before our anniversary? One gift counts for both right?"

© Instagram Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton eloped in 2013

Although the wedding was beautifully non-traditional, the bride insisted on wearing a gorgeous white gown with a low-cut back and white flowers in her hair. Kieran looked dapper in a dark suit and we adore the photo of them walking through the country fields.

© Instagram Keiran Culkin and Jazz Charton on their wedding day in 2013

In 2022, another photo was shared by Jazz which showed the couple embracing on their special day. As Jazz mentioned in previous posts, their wedding took place in a storm and this snap sees them hugging despite being wet. But they didn't let the bad weather dampen their spirit, and we think it adds even more of a romantic feel to the gorgeous image.

Jazz is clearly her husband's biggest cheerleader. After the Succession star picked up his win at Sunday evening's Critics' Choice Awards, she wrote on Instagram: "He's only bloody gone and done it again! While looking like a dream no less in custom @zegnaofficial styled by @mjonf."

© Instagram Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton in their early romance days

A separate post showed off their brilliant sense of humour as a couple. After the Golden Globes, the mother-of-two posted a photo of her carrying Kieran's award, writing: "Considering I have been mocking him for the better part of a decade for never winning it's only fair that he made me lug his award around all night as a walk of shame."

Kieran won the award for Lead Actor in drama series at Monday evening's Primetime Emmy Awards, which came just a day after his win at the Critics Choice Awards and a week after his triumph at the Golden Globes.