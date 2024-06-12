Documentary maker Stacey Dooley has shared the sweetest video of her 17-month-old daughter Minnie with her social media followers, and her outfit is adorable.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over host posted a short clip of her little girl walking along the pavement wearing some turned-up jeans, a pink cardigan and the cutest blue and white striped beanie hat.

"Another day, another slay," Stacey captioned the video.

WATCH: See Minnie's cute outfit here

Toddler Minnie certainly does slay in this stylish outfit. We adore her wide-legged jeans paired with her cosy-looking cardi – an outfit we can totally imagine Stacey herself wearing.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Stacey and Kevin are doting parents

Back in May, the former Strictly contestant star mum shared another clip of Minnie wearing what appear to be the same cool jeans. Minnie toddles along and can be seen bending down to pick a flower in a garden.

Stacey's followers loved the rare clip, with one posting: "Wow where has the time gone, walking already! Will be at school before you know it!! Hope you had fun."

WATCH: Stacey Dooley melts hearts with adorable video of Minnie

Stacey and Kevin, who found love on Strictly, welcomed their first child into the world on 10 January 2023.

Shortly afterwards, Kevin posted a simple photo on his Instagram page of an envelope addressed to 'Minnie's parents'. The caption read: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x."

© Instagram Stacey with her baby daughter and partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey and Kevin are raising their family in a beautiful family home near Liverpool. The couple upped sticks to live closer to Stacey's mother after they fell in love with the Liverpool property after just one viewing.

Professional dancer Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."