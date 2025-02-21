Amanda Owen addresses family 'adversity' alongside unrecognisable teenager

No stranger to inviting cameras into her home life, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has shared another candid update as she praised her nine children's "resilience."

Alongside photos of Amanda feeding sheep, posing for selfies with her kids in the car and fixing smoking farm machinery, the Our Yorkshire Farm star addressed overcoming the trials that "life throws in our direction."

© Instagram The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared photos of a smoking piece of farm machinery as she addressed her family's "resilience"

She wrote: "Same [expletive] to deal with but different company. They are absolute rays of sunshine as we go forth headlong into the rain, wind, sleet and snow or whatever life throws in our direction. #resilience #strength #positivity #yorkshire #weather #farm #shepherdess #countryside #adversity #triumph."

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their support and note the difference in her growing children: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Clemmy, Violet, Sidney, Annas and Nancy.

© Instagram Amanda Owen's fans commented on her teenage daughter Edith

"Gosh Edith looks absolutely stunning in this pic, what a natural beauty," wrote one, while another similarly added: "Oh my goodness I nearly didn’t recognise Edith." The teenager sported long brunette hair, a nose ring and a casual grey hoodie in the photo, but many couldn't believe how much she had changed.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive share nine children

"Edith is an absolute stunner, almost didn't recognise her xx," a third remarked.

Amanda and Clive's renovations

© Instagram Amanda and her family live on Ravenseat Farm in Yorkshire

The "adversity" that Amanda was referring to may be linked to her renovation project at Anty Johns, a cottage on their Ravenseat Farm which features in Our Farm Next Door.

Far from a straightforward mission, Amanda shared an update about working on the "insanely ambitious" renovations with her ex-husband Clive Owen, with whom she split in 2022 following 22 years of marriage.

"There are not enough hours in the day to get everything done! Sometimes it feels like one step forward and two back but we keep going whatever the weather.

© Instagram The family are all helping out at Anty Johns

"Good news is that you don't even have to break into a sweat or [have a] stressy meltdown to experience the ups and downs that come with taking on our insanely ambitious renovation project.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive split in 2022

"Whilst also attempting to keep farming, filming, writing and overseeing the supersized family of children [and] animals."

