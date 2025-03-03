Who is Anora star Mikey Madison's striking twin brother who used to 'pretend' they weren't siblings?

Mikey Madison is the star of the hour, officially an Oscar winner thanks to her electric and charming turn in Sean Baker's Anora.

The indie romantic comedy-drama earned five prizes in total at Sunday night's 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for the 25-year-old star herself, beating favorite Demi Moore.

Mikey received the support of her industry peers and the Anora team at the ceremony, cheering her on as she walked on stage to accept the prize from last year's victor Emma Stone.

However, she was joined by one of her closest family members, none other than her rarely-seen twin brother, Miles. Mikey grew up the child of psychologists in Los Angeles with two brothers, including her twin, and two sisters.

The Anora star even shouted out Miles in the audience, saying: "My twin brother, Miles, thank you for being my best friend, not that you have a choice," eliciting a big laugh from the room.

Mikey, born Mikaela Madison Rosberg, has rarely spoken about her upbringing and her family life, eschewing social media and maintaining a public presence more centered around her incredible work.

However, she has shared occasional insights into growing up in LA with a family far removed from the Hollywood lifestyle and her own passion for horseback riding as a teen, something her twin was not as much of a fan of.

During a conversation with W, she joked: "He would pretend that we weren't siblings. On the last day of school, people would ask him, 'Miles, why are you getting into Mikaela's car?' He'd say, 'Oh, that's my sister.'"

"He's since apologized," she quipped. "At some point, I grew into myself a bit more. But for a long time, I was the weird horse girl."

Very little is known about Miles, although the internet has already developed a fascination with him due to his striking good looks that contrast his twins, sporting bright red hair as opposed to her jet black locks. He is reportedly an alum of the University of California-Berkeley and was a member of the collegiate lacrosse team.

Miles also briefly spoke with Deadline while at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party with Mikey, other members of their family, and team Anora.

He cheekily revealed that while they were born at the same time via a caesarean, the pair were "plucked out" at the same time to avoid arguments over which of the two was born first. Although he then proceeded to wink and brag about being one minute older than his sister.

However, Miles is also one of his sister's biggest supporters. Mikey told USA Today previously: "I was nervous about my family seeing [Anora] because you want them to like your work."

"My twin is my closest friend, so I was able to ask him, 'Did you like it? Do you think I'm a good actor?' It's embarrassing to even admit that, but he was speechless when he saw it for the first time. He was like, 'Mikey, I didn't see you at all; I just saw the character.' Coming from him, that was really special to hear."