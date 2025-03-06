Gordon Ramsay's rare comment on children's dates – and how he secretly keeps tabs

Gordon Ramsay is a notoriously protective father, having said Tilly's dates with Gino D'Acampo's son Luciano were a "nightmare" and describing Megan's ex-boyfriend as "pathetic."

Despite his harsh comments, the Hell's Kitchen star, 58, continues to share a close bond with his and Tana's six kids Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda, Oscar and Jesse, and is given rare details about his eldest children's dating lives.

© David M. Benett Gordon discussed his eldest children Megan, Matilda, Holly and Jack's date night

During a chat with Best of South West Ldn, he was asked about his go-to date night spot in the city. Instead of divulging where he enjoys romantic meals with his wife Tana, he revealed where Megan, Holly, Jack and Matilda eat with their partners.

"Having six kids, the older ones are all dating and so they like Pizza East. It's cheap, it's fun, the music is great," he divulged.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The celebrity chef revealed the top date night spot in London

This is not a surprising choice since the celebrity chef acquired the Pizza East brand in February 2023. Perhaps this allows Gordon to keep a close eye on his kids – something he has admitted to doing in the past!

Megan's boyfriend

© Kathy Hutchins Tana and Gordon are parents to six kids

"I'm so naughty sometimes. I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other," he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show when asked about his children's dating lives in 2022.

He went on to reveal he "did something really bad" when Megan began dating her ex Byron again.

"Megan started seeing her ex boyfriend again and his name's Byron… He was ok to begin with, a little bit wet. You want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic," he began.

© Instagram Holly is engaged to swimmer Adam Peaty

"I found out his telephone number from our youngest daughter Tilly. She gave me it and said, 'Dad don't do anything,' and I said, 'No, just give me, if anything's wrong I need his number on my phone.'

"So I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him. He answered the phone and the thing was shaking. I said, 'Bryron, it's me! Not your future father-in-law, you little [explicit].' Megan leant over and pushed and cut me off, which was so rude!"

Tilly and Luciano

Back in 2019, Gordon discovered his daughter was dating Gino's son Luciano while his Road Trip show in Mexico. When Gino FaceTimed Luciano, he answered alongside Tilly, whom he'd reportedly met on the set of their fathers' series with Fred Sirieix.

"We’re on a date. We’ve gone for dinner," said the former Strictly Come Dancing star. Winding up Gordon, Fred joked: "Guys, remember it’s okay to kiss on the first date. If you feel the urge you’ve got to do it."

Doting dad Gordon replied: "My worst nightmare has come true. I’m going to be sick."