Michelle Obama's very real family photo sparks huge reaction from fans

Michelle Obama shared insight into her Christmas with her husband, Barack, and their daughters with an expected photo on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the former First Lady posted a snapshot from their festive feast... but it was taken from underneath the table.

Rather than a picture of the spread of food and the smiling faces of their loved ones, the star of the photo was their dog, Sunny.

WATCH: Michelle Obama talks about Malia and Sasha leaving home

The blurry image saw the pooch sitting at the feet of their guests - likely including their children Sasha and Malia - hoping for some food to fall onto the floor.

Michelle captioned it: "Merry Christmas to the Obama family! -I think many households can relate to Sunny’s strategic position here."

The post sparked a huge reaction from fans for a number of reasons. Many could relate and said they had a dog at home doing the same thing with one writing: "I bet this view is the same in any households with dogs," and a second echoing the statement by adding: "We have a very similar photo."

Others loved the photo but said they were still sad to see Sunny sitting by herself after the death of Michelle and Barack's dog Bo in 2021.

© Getty The couple's daughters are now grown up and living in Los Angeles together

One fan wrote: "Sunny without Bo is a sad sight for me. Used to seeing them together," and another commented: "Sunny seems to be doing well w/o her buddy Bo Wishing All A Happy Holiday."

The post came after Michelle and Barack wished everyone a happy Christmas with a throwback portrait with their daughters.

The photo was from the family's visit to Christmas in Washington in 2013 not long into Barack's second Presidential term.

They posed alongside some children who were dressed as elves. Sasha was just 12 and Malia 15 (they're now 22 and 25 respectively).

© Handout The Obama family while in the White House

The sisters live together in Los Angeles but Michelle has confessed that she didn't quite know how to react in front of her daughters when they first told her they were going to be roommates, as she didn't want to put them off the idea by being too enthusiastic!

She told People: "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it.'"

© Getty Images Michelle and Barack have been empty-nesters for several years

"So I just said: 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes.' But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.