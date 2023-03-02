The heartbreaking story behind Luke Bryan's $16m Florida beach house The American Idol judge has put the home on the market

Luke Bryan has listed his stunning Florida beach house for $16 million after originally putting it on the market in December with an $18 million price tag.

The luxurious 4,645-square-foot property was originally built in 1994 and was bought by Luke and his wife, Caroline Boyer for $2.5 million in 2013. The four-story home boasts an unobstructed view of the water, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, and an elevator!

While it's not clear how much time Luke and his family spend at their Florida home, which is located in Santa Rosa Beach, they made sure to give it a name that holds a special significance to them.

Luke has called his beachfront property 'Snowman' in honor of his late brother Chris' nickname. Chris tragically died in 1996 after being involved in a car accident when he was just 26 years old.

Luke has spoken of the grief of losing his brother in the past. He was only 19 when the accident happened and was just five days away from leaving his hometown to try and make it as a musician in Nashville.

Luke and Caroline also own a home in Nashville

During an interview on NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in 2017, he said: "When Chris passed away, I was 19 years old, fixin' to chase my dream. It just totally rocked our family's world, rocked my world.

"It makes you appreciate chasing dreams, you know. You're like, 'Hey you get one go-round at this thing called life and it's very fragile, so you better go after your dreams.'"

The couple has named several buildings after their late loved ones

Luke is no stranger to tragedy. In 2007 his sister Kelly passed away of unknown causes. "They never determined what happened. The autopsies, the coroner, no one could figure it out," Luke shared with People in 2013.

In a nod to Kelly's memory, Luke named the guest house on his 150-acre estate in Nashville 'Red Bird Farm'.

